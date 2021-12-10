SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Over 1M COVID tests now administered in county
The number of COVID-19 tests administered in Santa Barbara County since the beginning of the pandemic passed the 1 million mark this week, according to county public health data.
Of the 1,014,262 tests administered as of Thursday, 46,363 have resulted in positive cases, around 4.5%.
The number of monthly administered tests dropped steadily throughout the fall, with approximately 83,000 tests in September, 77,500 in October and a more drastic drop down to 64,800 in November.
With around 23,000 tests administered so far in December, the county could reach a monthly total similar to November if data trends continue.
Due to declining testing demand and increasing vaccination, the county Public Health Department has made the decision to close two county-run testing sites in Buellton and Goleta.
State- and county-run testing sites at the Santa Maria Fairpark and in the trailer at Lompoc Health Care Center are still open, along with sites in a minibus at Direct Relief in Goleta and a trailer in Santa Barbara.
The county also reported two additional deaths from the illness on Thursday, bringing the number of total COVID-19 deaths to 552, according to county data.
One of the decedents was a Santa Maria resident, while the other resided in Santa Barbara. One was between the ages of 50 and 69, and the other was over the age of 70.
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Santa Barbara County are at their highest rate in a month, according to county data. Thirty-eight residents are currently hospitalized, including 11 residents receiving treatment in the intensive care unit.
LOMPOC
Suspect pleads not guilty to murder in Nov. 29 shooting death
A male suspect arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 34-year-old Lompoc man on South Third Street pleaded not guilty to murder charges last week.
Daniel Birdsell, 21, appeared before Lompoc Superior Court Judge Von Deroian during his initial arraignment Dec. 2, according to records.
In addition to a murder charge, Birdsell denied three enhancements, including committing great bodily injury.
Birdsell is accused in the shooting death of Jordan Savard in the 200 block of South Third Street on Nov. 29, according to Lompoc Police Sgt. Sergio Arias.
Officers responded to a report of a shooting that occurred 2:17 p.m. at the location, where they located Savard.
Medics attempted life-saving measures on Savard, but he died on the way to a local trauma center, according to Arias.
Birdsell was located the following day in Oceanside and was taken into custody by the local police department, Arias added.
Police did not release a motive for the shooting but do not believe it is gang-related.
The incident is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Lompoc Police Department Detective Bureau at 805-875-8120.
Birdsell is scheduled for a preliminary hearing setting at 8:30 a.m. Dec. 14 at Superior Court in Lompoc.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
5 County Jail inmates test positive for COVID-19 in outbreak
Five inmates at the Santa Barbara County Jail tested positive for COVID-19 in an outbreak Wednesday, according to a sheriff's spokeswoman on Thursday.
The Main Jail outbreak began when an inmate tested positive for the coronavirus, which was detected when he was bunked in the Male Basement Dormitory housing area among 50 other inmates, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
Four additional inmates in the same housing area tested positive for the coronavirus, Zick added.
Before testing positive on Wednesday, the inmate made an in-person court appearance.
While at the courthouse, the inmate had contact with other inmates from various parts of the jail, according to Zick.
The inmate has since been re-housed in another part of the Main Jail and those who had contact with him are being tracked and tested.
Custody staff and Wellpath medical contractors are testing the inmate population and caring for the inmates who tested positive for the disease, according to Zick.
Additionally, jail staff are coordinating with Santa Barbara court staff and the Public Defender's Office to adjust court appearances to minimize coronavirus spread through inmate movement.
All jail staff, including sworn officers, who have direct contact with inmates are regularly tested and are required to wear N95 masks while working, according to Zick.