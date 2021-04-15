LOMPOC
Outdoor community market debuts on Saturday
The long-awaited return of an outdoor market in Lompoc is set for Saturday, when items for sale will include local goods, produce, crafts and more.
Lompoc Outdoor Community Market will continue every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 200 W. Ocean Ave. in the parking lot on the corner of West Ocean Avenue and I Street.
Masks will be required at all times and social distancing protocols will be in effect, said city officials, who also noted there will be no on-site seating for food consumption at this time.
Officials are asking those who feel unwell to stay home.
To inquire about becoming a market vendor, download an application at www.cityoflompoc.com/recreation, or call the Lompoc Recreation Division offices at 805-875-8100 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
SANTA BARBARA, SLO COUNTY
Caltrans District 5 seeking applicants for scholarship program
Caltrans District 5 employees and the California Transportation Foundation are offering two $750 scholarships to high school seniors residing in the five-county district.
Counties include Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Monterey, Santa Cruz and San Benito.
The scholarship program is designed for seniors who plan to attend college in California, pursue a career in transportation and live on the Central Coast.
The spokesman said the programs, which are common in many of the 12 Caltrans districts, are supported by the California Transportation Foundation, which donates 50% of scholarship funding. Coffee and food sales provide the balance, he said.
The spokesman said that the employee scholarship program continues to flourish and noted that since the program's inception, fundraising efforts have grown from a $500 award in 2002 to $3,500 in 2017 and $6,750 in student scholarships today.
Applications must be submitted by May 3.
To access the scholarship application, visit dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5/district-5-popular-links/d5-scholarships
For additional information, contact Laurie Baima at Laurie.Baima@dot.ca.gov or call at 805-549-3353.
LOMPOC
LVMC offering free nursing assistant training program
The Comprehensive Care Center at Lompoc Valley Medical Center will offer a free eight-week certified nursing assistant training program from June 29 to Aug. 20.
The intensive training will be held from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Students are paid minimum wage while attending classes.
The on-site classroom training program will be delivered through lectures and via hands-on demonstrations, followed by clinical training where students will work directly with patients in the facility, according to a hospital spokeswoman.
Some course subjects include application of body mechanics, bed making, catheter care, oxygen therapy, physical restraints, postmortem care, residents’ rights, vital signs, nutrition intake and output, infection control, patient hygiene care and sensory loss.
The educational effort is a way to give students a diverse and comprehensive education and introduce participants to a possible career in nursing, said the spokeswoman, noting that the program will prepare students for state board testing eligibility, as well as assist with employment as a nursing assistant upon passing the course.
To qualify, applicants must be high school graduates and at least age 18. They also must have successfully completed Lompoc Valley Medical Center reference and background checks.
Accepted applicants then must complete a preemployment physical exam, including drug screening, and provide documentation of the ability to legally work for Lompoc Valley Medical Center.
Students enrolled in the program are required to attend three mandatory days of classes each week and complete 160 hours of theory and clinical education.
Fifteen students will be chosen, and they will be led by course instructor Myralda Hulsizer, LVN, Comprehensive Care Center director of staff development, the spokeswoman said.
To apply, visit lompocvmc.com/locations/ccc. Search for “Nurse Assistant Training Program."
For more information, contact Hulsizer at 805-875-8921.