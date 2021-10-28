SANTA MARIA
Community members invited to virtual job fair on Nov. 3
Santa Maria residents are invited to a virtual job fair focused on the social services field from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 3.
The fair is being hosted by the Santa Barbara Foundation and the county of Santa Barbara.
Job seekers can meet directly with hiring organizations and learn about potential positions, including a number of limited service positions at the Santa Maria Public Library.
Those interested in joining the virtual job fair can register online at bit.ly/3BpuhyB. Those in need of internet, computer access or assistance with joining the job fair can visit the Santa Maria Main Branch Library located at 421 S. McClelland St.
The Main Branch Library is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Saturday. Beginning Nov. 1, hours will be extended until 6 p.m. each day.
For more information about library locations and hours, visit cityofsantamaria.org/library.
SANTA YNEZ VALLEY
Oscar Mayer Weinermobile set to roll through Buellton Saturday
A food usually found on the grill is making its way to the Santa Ynez Valley.
The Oscar Mayer Weinermobile — a hot dog-shaped vehicle — will roll into Buellton on Saturday, first stopping at the Buellton Visitor's Center on Avenue of the Flags from 9 to 11 a.m. before heading to Solvang for a public appearance at Space VR from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Space VR is located at 320 Alisal Road, Suite 104, in downtown Solvang.
The Oscar Mayer team, Nacho Dog Nicholas and Little Link Lauren, will be on hand in both locations to answer questions, give away Oscar Mayer swag and just "ketchup" with the community, a company spokesman said.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
NatureTrack Film Festival virtual programming concludes Sunday
Nature buffs near and far still can view over 75 documentaries as part of the 2021 NatureTrack Film Festival's virtual event that is set to conclude at midnight Sunday.
The nature-based film festival held its in-person film screenings on Oct. 16 to run in conjunction with Los Olivos' Day in the Country celebration, which featured a town parade and outdoor community activities. The festival then transitioned to a two-week virtual format to allow a wider audience to participate.
According to the festival schedule, 75 films from 14 countries are available for viewing — in both live and animated form. Categories span adventure, animation, conservation and kids connecting with nature, scenic, student and a special category called "outdoors and out of bounds."
Online passes are $75 and can be purchased online at https://NatureTrackFilmFestival.org.
SANTA MARIA
Valley Reads Book Club to discuss 'Lord of the Flies'
The Valley Reads Book Club will be discussing William Golding's "Lord of the Flies" at 2 p.m. on Nov. 2 in the Santa Maria Public Library's learning center.
Golding's 1954 novel follows a group of schoolboys who become trapped on a desert island and the violence that ensues in their attempt to self-govern.
Residents interested in participating in the November book club discussion can register online at cityofsantamaria.org/Library, or by calling 805-925-0994.
The Main Branch Library is located at 421 S. McClelland St., and is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Saturday. For more information about library locations and hours, visit cityofsantamaria.org/Library.
SOLVANG
Solvang Rotary Club recognized by city ahead of World Polio Day
The city of Solvang on Oct. 11 presented a proclamation of recognition to the Solvang Rotary Club for its fundraising efforts during Rotary International's annual PolioPlus campaign.
The award was issued ahead of the ninth annual World Polio Day, celebrated every year on Oct. 24 by Rotary clubs around the world as progress is being made to eradicate the debilitating disease.
Polio is a virus that spreads by person-to-person contact, typically through contaminated water. It can attack the nervous system, and in some instances leads to paralysis. Polio mainly affects children under the age of 5.
Partners in the eradication effort include Rotary, the World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, UNICEF and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.
Rotary International, which is comprised of 1.3 million members in over 33,000 clubs in 172 countries, launched the Global Polio Eradication Initiative in 1985. Since 1988, 99.9% of polio cases worldwide have been reduced, according to reports.
For more information on how to help eradicate polio, go to endpolio.org
To learn how to get involved locally, visit the Rotary District 5240 website at rotarydistrict5240.org or the Solvang Rotary Club at solvangrotary.com.