SANTA MARIA
Orcutt man, 83, killed in Friday crash on Hwy 1
An elderly male driver who was critically injured last Friday after his minivan struck a parked tractor on Highway 1 has died, the California Highway Patrol announced Monday.
Warner Deutschman, 83, of Orcutt was identified Monday as the driver of the Kia Sedona that veered off the highway and into the stationary farming equipment.
His wife, Shirley, 81, sustained moderate injuries in the crash.
Just before 6 p.m. Friday, crews from the Santa Barbara County and Santa Maria Fire departments responded to reports of a crash on Highway 1, about a mile and a half west of Black Road.
According to the CHP, Deutschman's Kia veered left from the southbound lane and onto the dirt shoulder of the northbound lane.
The Kia continued to travel on the shoulder until its left front side collided with the unoccupied tractor. Both vehicles sustained major damage as a result of the crash.
Both Deutschman and his wife were taken to Marian Regional Medical Center by AMR ambulance.
Highway 1 was closed in both directions for roughly 25 minutes following the crash.
LOMPOC
Lions Club to host pancake breakfast fundraiser
The Vandenberg Village Lions Club will host a pancake breakfast fundraiser from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at Applebee’s, 621 W. Central Ave.
The cost will be $10 per meal. Proceeds will benefit Lompoc Valley community service projects, according to the Lions Club. Attendees are also encouraged to bring used eyeglasses, which the Lions Club will be collecting to recycle to people in need.
For meal tickets or more information, contact Lions Bill and Kathy Cady at 805-733-3249 or at billkathy88@yahoo.com. Tickets will also be available at the door during the event.
County Lines is compiled from reports by Santa Maria Times staff.