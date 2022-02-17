SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Orcutt resident identified as victim in Hwy 101, Clark Avenue collision
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office has identified the man who died in a single-vehicle collision with a tree along Highway 101 near Clark Avenue on Tuesday evening.
Orcutt resident Raymond Speer, 49, was killed after drifting off the road for an unknown reason while traveling southbound on Highway 101 and colliding with a tree just after 6 p.m., according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
Heavy extrication was required to remove Speer, who was pronounced dead at the scene, fire officials said.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.
SANTA MARIA
Library to host screening of documentary ‘Dolores
The PCPA and Santa Maria Public Library will present a special screening of the movie "Dolores" at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22, in the library's Shepard Hall, 421 S. McClelland St.
The screening is free and open to the public. A question-and-answer session led by PCPA’s guest artist Marilet Martinez will follow.
The movie "Dolores" is a documentary film about activist Dolores Huerta, who co-founded the first farmworkers unions with Cesar Chavez. It tells the story of her lifelong crusade for social justice.
Huerta, 91, whose contributions to American history led to reforms that still exist today, empowered a generation of immigrants to stand up for their rights. Both California and Washington have set April 10 as Dolores Huerta Day in honor of her work.
The screening of "Dolores" is part of the community engagement designed around PCPA production "Mother Road" by Octavio Solis, a play that is the sequel to "The Grapes of Wrath" and explores the lives of migrant farmworkers and tackles the themes of legacy, family and survival.
SANTA MARIA
Hancock College to host Cash-for-College workshop
Hancock College will host a Cash-for-College workshop on Feb. 26 at the Santa Maria campus to help high school students prepare for the price of tuition.
The financial aid workshop is intended for high school seniors and their parents and will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Academic Resource Center. Walk-ins are welcome, but registration is encouraged.
During the workshop, Hancock staff will be available to help fill out Free Application for Federal Student Aid forms and California Dream Act applications, among others. Students also will be able to apply for federal and state grants, including the Cal Grant, which offers cash for college that doesn’t need to be paid back. Spanish-speaking staff will be available.
Current students may attend for help renewing their FAFSA form.
The FAFSA and CDA applications can be found online. Before filing a Cal Grant application, students should check with their high school counselor, because they are required to complete part of the form.
Anyone planning to attend should bring tax forms for parents and seniors, Social Security numbers, bank statements, business records, DACA cards and a list of potential colleges the student is interested in attending.
To register, visit https://www.hancockcollege.edu/calsoap/workshops.php.
SOLVANG
Residents can scrap household trash, bulk items
Solvang residents with an excess of household trash, scrap metal and bulky items can finally free themselves of the clutter from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday during Waste Management's quarterly cleanup event.
The dropoff center is located in public parking lot No. 4 on Oak Street in downtown Solvang.
Acceptable items include household trash (bagged or boxed, not loose), green waste separated from trash; scrap metal (any motor will need to be free of gasoline or oil); untreated wood such as railroad ties; and bulky waste, such as unusable furniture, mattresses and other large items.
Certain hazardous waste will be accepted during the event. Confirm before dropoff.
The event is restricted to Solvang residents only, and customers will be required to show a picture ID and a Waste Management bill with matching address to participate.
For questions about acceptable items, contact Diane Christiansen with the city of Solvang at 805-688-5575.