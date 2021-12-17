SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Orcutt man accused of sexually assaulting house cleaners
An Orcutt man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of sexual assault charges following a monthslong investigation into alleged reports of victims who were lured into his residence after being offered house cleaning work.
Faustino Urrutia, 56, was arrested on a warrant near the intersection of Highway 135 and Foster Road and taken into custody shortly after 2:30 a.m., according to Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office booking logs.
Records show that Urrutia was booked into the Main Jail on suspicion of four felony charges, including rape by force. His bail was listed at $100,000.
The investigation into Urrutia began on March 12, when sheriff's detectives received a report of a sexual assault that occurred at a residence in the Orcutt area and initially identified him as the suspect, according to spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
As the investigation continued, detectives allegedly uncovered more victims targeted with similar tactics.
Investigators said Urrutia targeted Spanish-speaking female house cleaners who he lured into his home, according to Zick. Through the investigation, an arrest warrant was ultimately obtained for Urrutia, she added.
Detectives have released Urrutia's booking photo in the hopes that more victims will be encouraged to contact the Sheriff's Office Detective's Bureau in Santa Maria at 805-934-6170.
Additionally, they can call the Sheriff's Office anonymous tip line at 805-681-4171 or leave an anonymous tip at https://www.sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip.
4 County Jail inmates test positive for COVID-19 in outbreak
Four Santa Barbara County Jail inmates tested positive for COVID-19 in an outbreak that began earlier this month, according to a sheriff's spokeswoman on Friday.
The outbreak was initially detected on Dec. 9 at the Main Jail located on Calle Real when an inmate tested positive for the coronavirus as he was bunked among 50 other inmates in the Male Dormitory Housing area, according to spokeswoman Raquel Zick. Four more inmates tested positive after the initial inmate.
The outbreak grew to 20 on Wednesday, and the four additional coronavirus cases bring the total to 24 inmates, according to Zick.
All inmates who test positive for the coronavirus are monitored by custody staff and Wellpath medical contractors and none have been hospitalized, according to Zick, adding the Sheriff's Office will provide updates when more information becomes available.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Overnight closure expected at Hwy 135 interchange in Los Alamos
An overnight closure of Highway 135 in Los Alamos is scheduled for 8 p.m. Tuesday until 6 a.m. Wednesday as part of an ongoing bridge replacement project at highways 101 and 135.
Highway 135 will be shut down in both directions between Bell and Main streets to San Antonio Boulevard, according to Caltrans District 5. Highway 101 southbound on/off ramps at Highway 135 will remain open. Northbound on/off ramps will remain open only to travelers headed to the Skyview Hotel and Peppertree Lane.
During the closure, a temporary shuttle service will be available to transport passengers near the Los Alamos Rancho Mobile Home Park and the Los Alamos Senior Center, officials said.
Traffic delays are not expected to exceed 15 minutes, and electronic message boards will be posted to advise all travelers about the roadwork.
The closure is subject to cancellation based on weather conditions.
The $10 million project being conducted by Cal Portland Construction of Santa Maria entails demolishing the bridges on Highway 101 at the Interchange with Highway 135 in Los Alamos, and installing protective barriers along the inside shoulder of the No. 1 left lane in both directions.
According to Caltrans, the project will continue to include periodic intermittent full daytime and overnight closures of Highway 135 for bridge demolition and the installation of girders over the next several months until its scheduled completion in the fall of 2022.
For traffic updates on other state highways in Santa Barbara County, call the Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs Office at 805-549-3318 or visit https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5.
SANTA MARIA
Rec and Parks to host Night Before New Year's Eve event for teens
Santa Maria teens in grades 7 to 10 are invited to a Night Before New Year's Eve celebration at the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center to ring in 2022.
The free event takes place from 7 to 9 p.m. Dec. 30 at the community center and promises a scavenger hunt, balloons, a top hat craft station and prepackaged snacks for all attendees.
Event space is limited and preregistration is required online at cityofsantamaria.org/register.
Questions may be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.