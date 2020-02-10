County Lines: Orcutt fire station increases staffing

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Orcutt fire station increases staffing
The Santa Barbara County Fire Department has added an extra firefighter to its Orcutt fire station, increasing staff from three to four to handle a greater call volume.
The addition of another firefighter Monday comes in response to the increased calls for service as the Santa Maria Valley grows in size and population, said County Fire Department spokesman Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.
Staffing at Fire Station 21, located at 335 Union Ave. in Orcutt, now consists of a captain, engineer, firefighter/paramedic and firefighter/EMT.
The increased staffing allows the engine company to meet the Occupational Safety and Health Administration's "two-in/two-out" requirement for entry into interior areas considered immediately dangerous to life and health, Bertucelli said.
The requirement calls for at least two employees entering such an area to remain in visual or voice contact with each other at all times.
"By meeting this requirement, the crew will have sufficient numbers to aggressively attack interior structure fires prior to the arrival of other engines," Bertucelli said.
Bertucelli added that an additional firefighter will be available to respond to incidents in other districts and will allow Station 21 to stay in service while its firefighter/paramedic continues patient care inside an ambulance on its way to the hospital.
LOMPOC
Saturday's homicide victim was shot, not stabbed, according to police
A person who was killed Saturday in Lompoc died from gunshot wounds, not injuries from a stabbing, the Lompoc Police Department reported Monday afternoon.
Police initially announced the homicide Saturday night and reported that an unnamed victim had died from stab wounds around 3 p.m. near North Fourth Street.
In Monday's update, the Lompoc Police Department noted that further investigation revealed the victim had actually died from gunshot wounds in the 700 block of North Fourth Street.
The identity of the decedent still has not been released by police. The investigation remains active and no arrests have been made.
SANTA MARIA
Library to celebrate Black History Month
The Lompoc Police Department is asking that anyone with information about the incident contact investigators at 805-736-2341.
Santa Maria Public Library is celebrating Black History Month, with a special display and a “Dream” Tree that visitors can add to through the end of February.
A learning display about Martin Luther King Jr. and other important African-American leaders is set up in the Youth Services area.
Library visitors also can write or draw their greatest hopes and dreams to be placed on the “I Have a Dream” Tree as part of a free program that began Feb. 1 and will run through the entire month of February.
Library hours are 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
For more information, contact the library’s Youth Services Department at 805-925-0994, ext. 1505.