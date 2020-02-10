County Lines: Orcutt fire station increases staffing

The requirement calls for at least two employees entering such an area to remain in visual or voice contact with each other at all times.

"By meeting this requirement, the crew will have sufficient numbers to aggressively attack interior structure fires prior to the arrival of other engines," Bertucelli said.

Bertucelli added that an additional firefighter will be available to respond to incidents in other districts and will allow Station 21 to stay in service while its firefighter/paramedic continues patient care inside an ambulance on its way to the hospital.

LOMPOC

Saturday's homicide victim was shot, not stabbed, according to police

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

A person who was killed Saturday in Lompoc died from gunshot wounds, not injuries from a stabbing, the Lompoc Police Department reported Monday afternoon.

Police initially announced the homicide Saturday night and reported that an unnamed victim had died from stab wounds around 3 p.m. near North Fourth Street.

In Monday's update, the Lompoc Police Department noted that further investigation revealed the victim had actually died from gunshot wounds in the 700 block of North Fourth Street.