County Lines: Openings still available for affordable housing

GUADALUPE
Openings still available for affordable housing
Units are still available in Guadalupe Court, an affordable housing project for farmworkers being built by Peoples’ Self-Help Housing in Guadalupe.
Construction on the 38 brand-new one-, two- and three-bedroom rental units is scheduled to end in July, a People’s Self-Help Housing spokesman said.
Amenities at the complex will include an outdoor courtyard, onsite laundry facilities, a barbecue area, a playground and a community center, with such “wrap-around services” for residents as an after-school education program and onsite, licensed social workers.
The project also will be the first Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design Platinum building in the city, the spokesman said.
“We are so proud to bring more quality, affordable housing to the city of Guadalupe,” said John Fowler, president and CEO of People’s Self-Help Housing. “Guadalupe Court is one of a kind and will be the perfect place for farmworker families to call home.”
A virtual tour of the property, including an exclusive look at one of the units, is available by visiting www.youtube.com/watch?v=ohhmnSXaFAQ&feature=youtu.be.
Applications for a unit can be picked up from Riverview Townhomes at 230 Calle Cesar E. Chavez in Guadalupe or requested by email at gc@pshhc.org, online at pshhc.org/new-housing and over the phone at 805-249-2040.
Questions about eligibility and the application process can be sent to gc@pshhc.org or 805-249-2040.
CENTRAL COAST
Girl Scouts offers online pre-K series
Girl Scouts of California’s Central Coast and Girl Scouts of the USA are launching a free “Make New Friends” virtual event series to ensure all girls are prepared to start kindergarten with confidence.
The COVID-19 pandemic and transition to virtual learning and activities have disrupted important educational milestones, particularly for children entering kindergarten this year, a spokeswoman for the local Girl Scouts council said.
She noted many in-person kindergarten readiness and pre-K programs have been canceled or modified due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including opportunities to meet teachers and classmates and try out a classroom activity.
So Girl Scouts has designed a free four-part virtual event series that is open to all girls entering kindergarten.
Through the series, girls will practice interacting with other girls, explore new ideas, gain the courage to ask questions, practice reasoning and problem-solving skills and learn how to listen to a story, identify key characters, follow a plotline and then share what they learned.
Activities will allow girls to do such things as explore the solar system and create an inspiring drawing to represent their dreams.
For more information about the series, visit www.girlscouts.org/en/about-girl-scouts/join/ready-set-kindergarten.html
To sign up for “Make New Friends,” visit www.girlscouts.org/ready and enter your ZIP code.
