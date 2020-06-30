County Lines: Openings still available for affordable housing

GUADALUPE

Openings still available for affordable housing

Units are still available in Guadalupe Court, an affordable housing project for farmworkers being built by Peoples’ Self-Help Housing in Guadalupe.

Construction on the 38 brand-new one-, two- and three-bedroom rental units is scheduled to end in July, a People’s Self-Help Housing spokesman said.

Amenities at the complex will include an outdoor courtyard, onsite laundry facilities, a barbecue area, a playground and a community center, with such “wrap-around services” for residents as an after-school education program and onsite, licensed social workers.

The project also will be the first Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design Platinum building in the city, the spokesman said.

“We are so proud to bring more quality, affordable housing to the city of Guadalupe,” said John Fowler, president and CEO of People’s Self-Help Housing. “Guadalupe Court is one of a kind and will be the perfect place for farmworker families to call home.”

A virtual tour of the property, including an exclusive look at one of the units, is available by visiting www.youtube.com/watch?v=ohhmnSXaFAQ&feature=youtu.be.