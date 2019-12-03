SANTA MARIA
One reportedly injured in shooting, police investigating
Santa Maria police are investigating a shooting in the 600 block of North Palisade Drive.
Officers responded to the shooting shortly before 3 p.m. and found one adult male victim who was shot, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.
The victim was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital via Calstar, according to the Santa Maria Fire Department.
No information was available Monday night on the victim's identity or condition.
No suspect information was immediately available.
LOMPOC
Police investigating Monday afternoon shooting
The Lompoc Police Department is reportedly investigating a shooting that took place in the city late Monday afternoon.
Lompoc Police and Fire department personnel responded to the incident around 3:30 p.m. in the 500 blocks of North L and M streets, according to emergency scanner traffic.
Details were not immediately available Monday night, but a Santa Barbara County rescue helicopter was dispatched to the Lompoc Airport to transport a gunshot victim for medical treatment.
A shooting suspect was described only as a Latino male adult.
Four people have been shot and killed this year in Lompoc, which has experienced seven homicides in 2019.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Oxnard teenager killed in collision at Cat Canyon Road, Hwy 101
A 16-year-old from Oxnard was killed and four others were injured Saturday following a two-car collision at the intersection of southbound Highway 101 and Cat Canyon Road in Los Alamos, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The collision occurred just before 6 p.m. when 46-year-old Rosalio Gutierrez, of Parlier, attempted to cross the southbound lanes of Highway 101 in her 2004 Toyota Camry to make a left turn into the northbound lanes, the CHP said.
Gutierrez failed to yield to traffic in the southbound lane, according to the CHP, and was broadsided by a 2002 Honda Accord driven by 50-year-old Francisco Gomez, of Oxnard, who was traveling approximately 65 mph in the left lane.
The teenager, who was not identified, was sitting in the left rear passenger seat at the time of the collision, the CHP said. After the crash, he was flown to Marian Regional Medical Center, where he died.
Gutierrez and the three passengers in the Accord, including a 38-year-old Blandina Gomez and an 11-year-old unidentified girl, both from Oxnard, were treated for minor injuries at Marian Regional Medical Center, according to the CHP.
Drugs and alcohol are not suspected in the crash, although the CHP is investigating whether the 16-year-old was wearing a seat belt or was using a seat belt improperly.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Santa Maria men accused of stealing hemp worth $350 in Orcutt; crashing stolen car
Two Santa Maria men were arrested Sunday on suspicion of felony theft after allegedly stealing from a hemp grow in Orcutt and crashing their vehicle a short time later, said Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
Police responded to a report of a theft from a hemp grow near Clark Avenue and Dominion Road at 2:49 p.m. on Sunday, Zick said.
The vehicle allegedly involved in the theft fled the scene but crashed almost immediately, Zick said.
When deputies arrived, Zick said, they discovered 21-year-old Tyeshair Evans and 18-year-old Johnny Dewitt, both from Santa Maria, inside the vehicle — a 1996 Toyota 4-door sedan that was reported stolen.
The hemp taken is reported to be worth approximately $350, Zick said.
Dewitt and Evans were booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on felonies that include grant theft, vehicle theft and possession of a stolen vehicle. Both are out on bail, Zick said.
SANTA MARIA
City to hold workshops on opportunities for disadvantaged business enterprises
The city of Santa Maria will hold two public workshops on Wednesday regarding the city's goal-setting process and opportunities for disadvantaged business enterprises.
The workshops will be held at noon and 5:30 p.m. in Shepard Hall at the Santa Maria Public Library, 421 S. McClelland St.
Both are hosted by the transit division of the Public Works Department.
Questions may be emailed to Transit Services Manager Austin O’Dell at aodell@cityofsantamaria.org by Wednesday or mailed to his attention, at 110 S. Pine St., Suite 101, Santa Maria, CA 93458.