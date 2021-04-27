ORCUTT
One person injured during robbery along Via Alta; shelter-in-place lifted
On person sustained moderate injuries Tuesday during a robbery along Via Alta in Orcutt, and the suspect remains at large, according to Santa Barbara County sheriff's officials.
The incident occurred shortly after 9 a.m., when deputies were dispatched to a 911 call in the 1100 block of Via Alta, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
The male suspect, who was not identified, allegedly battered the victim, who also was not identified, and stole their personal property before fleeing the area.
The victim was transported to a local hospital by an American Medical Response ambulance, according to Zick.
Sheriff's K-9 units, County Air support and the California Highway Patrol assisted with a search for the suspect near the Okerblom Trail.
Shortly after 2:30 p.m., sheriff's officials allegedly spotted the suspect and issued a shelter-in-place order for the residents along Via Alta, between Bradley Road and Via Riviera. The order was lifted shortly before 3:30 p.m. after searches on the ground and from the air failed.
The suspect is described as being between the ages of 25 and 35, having a scruffy beard, and was last seen wearing a black shirt and tan-colored pants. The suspect was believed to be living in the gully near the Okerblom Trail, between Bradley Road and Via Alta, according to Zick.
Anyone with information about this suspect is asked to call sheriff’s dispatch at 805-683-2724. Officials ask the public not to approach the suspect if spotted and to immediately dial 911 with a location and description of the suspect.
SANTA MARIA
Decorations must be removed from headstones prior to cemetery cleanup
Community members are asked to remove any flowers or other items placed near their loved ones' headstones at the Santa Maria Cemetery by Sunday in preparation for a cleanup next week.
All items including balloons, stakes and flags that are left behind will be removed during the cleanup, which will continue from May 3 to 7, according to Cemetery District Manager Debra Fowler.
Per cemetery rules, flowers must be kept in headstone vases throughout the year and cannot protrude into the mowing area. Plantings, balloons, stakes, glass, rocks, fences and barricades are not permitted at or near the graves, Fowler said.
For more information, contact the Santa Maria Cemetery District at 805-925-4595.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Santa Ynez Valley Clean Team announces May schedule
The Santa Ynez Valley Clean Team will continue to meet on Saturdays through the month of May, cleaning various stretches of roadways for an hour, starting at 8 a.m. Adult volunteers are invited to join.
Additional cleanup dates are as follows:
May 1: Clean up downtown Santa Ynez; meet at Brothers Restaurant, 3539 Sagunto St., Santa Ynez
May 8: Clean up Santa Rosa Road; meet at entrance to Sanford Winery, 5010 Santa Rosa Road, Lompoc
May 15: Clean up Refugio Road; meet at junction of Highway 246 and Refugio Road
May 22: Clean up Zaca Station Road; meet at junction of Highway 101 and Zaca Station Road
May 29: Clean up Foxen Canyon Road; meet at junction of Highway 154 and Foxen Canyon Road
The Clean Team supplies the bags, gloves and pickers.
For more information, contact group organizer Bill Connell at wconnell@connellandersen.com