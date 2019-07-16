SANTA MARIA
One man injured in stabbing
The Santa Maria Police Department is investigating a stabbing which left one person injured Sunday afternoon after a fight in the southern part of the city.
Around 2 p.m., officers received reports of a fight occurring on the 100 block of West Carmen Lane, a department spokesman said. One of the involved parties had a gun.
After officers arrived at the scene, they conducted a high-risk stop on a vehicle related to the incident and detained its two occupants for investigation, the spokesman said. One person in the car had several stab wounds and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
The injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, the spokesman said.
The other occupant of the vehicle was arrested for multiple firearm violations and he was booked into Juvenile Hall, the spokesman said, adding his name would be withheld due to his age.
The other parties involved left prior to officers arrival and their identities are unknown.
Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call Detective Seann Woessner at 805-928-3781, ext. 1929. Callers can also call the tip line at 805-928-3781, ext. 2677.
LOS ALAMOS
Major injuries in crash on Hwy. 101
Two people were injured, with one person having to be airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with major injuries, after a crash near Los Alamos this morning.
Emergency crews from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to a call of a single vehicle accident on southbound Highway 101 just south of Palmer Road in Los Alamos at 8:45 a.m. Monday.
According to Mike Eliason of Santa Barbara County Fire, a single vehicle -described as a Mini-Cooper - traveling southbound overturned and crashed into a tree causing injuries to both female occupants of the vehicle.
After extensive extrication efforts both occupants were freed from the vehicle and taken to area hospitals. The driver was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center by ambulance with moderate injuries, and the passenger was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital via helicopter with what were described as major injuries.
Both the northbound and the southbound lanes of Highway 101 were shut down for a short time to allow the helicopter to land in the center divide to allow for medi-vac. The roadway is re-open at this time.
The identities of the driver and passenger have not been released.
— Compiled from Santa Maria Times Staff Reports