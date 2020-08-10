County Lines: One injured in shooting near LaSalle and Columbus drives

SANTA MARIA
One injured in shooting near LaSalle and Columbus drives
One person was injured in a shooting near LaSalle and Columbus drives Saturday night, according to a Santa Maria Police spokesman.
Police responded to the scene and officers found evidence of the shooting, which was reported shortly before 7:30 p.m., but no victims were located, according to Sgt. Andy Magallon.
Officers continued investigating the scene and, a short time later, they received a call of a shooting victim arriving at Marian Regional Medical Center, where the adult victim had arrived via private vehicle.
The victim, who was not identified, was treated for multiple gunshot wounds and was last reported in stable condition, according to Magallon.
Santa Maria Police detectives are investigating the incident and ask anyone with information to contact Detective Oscar Corral at 805-928-3781, ext. 2243, or call the tip line at 805-928-3781, ext. 2677.
LOMPOC
Police identify teenager killed in shooting on North E Street
Lompoc Police on Monday identified the name of the teenager who was killed in a gang-related shooting Friday night on North E Street.
Officers responded to a call of a shooting shortly before 9 p.m. in the 700 block of North E Street, where they located 16-year-old Pablo Sixto suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Lompoc Police Cpl. Charles Scott.
Sixto was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.
Police are actively searching for multiple suspects, although Scott did not say how many or release any names.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Lompoc Police detectives at 805-875-8159.
LOMPOC
Man arrested on drug, gun, theft charges after attempting to sell stolen Tom Petty guitar
A man who was allegedly attempting to sell a stolen guitar that had been autographed by late rock star Tom Petty was arrested Friday in Lompoc and is facing multiple charges related to theft, drugs and guns.
The Lompoc Police Department reported that it worked in collaboration with Los Angeles Police Department detectives to arrest 35-year-old Daylan Isaacs, a convicted felon who was allegedly trying to sell the Petty-signed guitar for $10,000 on social media sites in Lompoc.
The guitar had been reported stolen after a major commercial storage burglary in the Los Angeles area. Detectives from the Lompoc and Los Angeles police departments contacted and arrested Isaacs near the Lompoc Walmart store after he arrived there believing that he was selling the instrument to a legitimate buyer.
Along with the guitar, detectives reported finding Isaacs also in possession of a loaded handgun. After serving search warrants at a local motel and at Isaac’s residence, Lompoc police reported also finding “large amounts of heroin and methamphetamine for sale.”
Isaacs was charged with being a felon in possession of a handgun and ammunition, possessing a loaded firearm in public, possession of stolen property, and possession of heroin and methamphetamine for sale.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Sheriff's civilian employee tests positive for COVID-19
A Santa Barbara County sheriff's civilian employee tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday after developing symptoms two days earlier, according to a sheriff's spokesman.
The staff member consistently wore a mask and worked near an inmate cleaning crew whose members wore full personal protective equipment, according to spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
The employee did not return to work after their Wednesday shift at which point they took a coronavirus test at a community testing site.
The total number of Sheriff's Office employees who have tested positive for coronavirus is 38, with 32 having recovered and returned to work, Zick said. Staff members who continue to recover at home include one custody deputy, three civilian staff and two sheriff's deputies.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!