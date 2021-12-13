SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
One injured in house fire on Chumash Reservation
One person suffered smoke inhalation and two pets were rescued after a fire broke out Friday night in a residence on the Chumash Reservation, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
Fire crews summoned about 8:30 p.m. to the home on Willow Circle just off Sanja Cota Avenue made a fast interior attack on the flames, rescuing a dog and a cat in the process, said County Fire spokesman Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.
Crews quickly knocked down the flames but remained on scene for a time to overhaul the structure and assist the residents, Bertucelli said.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, he said.
LOMPOC
LFD improves firefighter safety with exhaust extraction systems install
The Lompoc Fire Department recently installed $100,000 exhaust extraction systems in the engine bays at both fire stations in an effort to improve firefighter safety by reducing toxic fumes that can cause cancer.
Lompoc Fire Battalion Chief Scott Nunez explained that diesel engines, including firetrucks, produce toxic gases mixed with particulates from the combustion process which fill engine bays.
The systems reduce exhaust inside the bays, “which in turn, reduces the cancer-causing carcinogens that are there, and the diesel soot and everything else," he said.
The extraction systems, created by Plymovent and paid through the city's general fund, are designed to connect pipes magnetically from the engine bay ceiling directly to the exhaust pipes on the department’s vehicles. The pipes then funnel fumes through a filter to remove some particulates before pushing them out the roof of the station and into the atmosphere.
Whenever the vehicles are running in the bay, or pulling in or out, the pipes are connected, Nunez said.
Cancer has impacted the Lompoc Fire Department directly, according to Nunez, who cited a firefighter who took leave during his cancer fight and recently returned to work.
“Every fire station should have one of these," he said. "This is going to be a game-changer.”
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Volunteers needed to help count county’s homeless people
Volunteers to help count the number of homeless people throughout Santa Barbara County are being sought for the annual Point-in-Time Count set for Wednesday, Jan. 26.
Several hundred volunteers are needed to conduct the app-based survey from 5:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. that day by seeking out and talking with homeless individuals and families.
United Way of Santa Barbara County has spearheaded the annual count in the past, but this year the Santa Maria/Santa Barbara County Continuum of Care will assume that role, a Northern Santa Barbara County United Way spokesman said.
However, United Way will continue to be involved by providing support and guidance.
The Point-in-Time Count is essential to bringing resources to the county to address homelessness, as information collected by volunteers is used to plan local assistance systems as well as raise public awareness about the plight of homeless citizens, the spokesman said.
Volunteers are encouraged to sign up as teams, but individuals are welcome to sign up and will be assigned to a team, which in turn will be assigned a specific area to canvass for the count.
Virtual training will be provided for all volunteers in January.
To volunteer, visit https://countyofsb.pointintime.info/.