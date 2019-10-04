SANTA MARIA
One person sent to hospital following vehicle pursuit
A 30-year-old Santa Maria man was arrested Wednesday after leading police officers on a pursuit, then allegedly ramming several cars, including a patrol vehicle, sending one person to the hospital.
Santa Maria Police officers attempted to stop Andy Mena, who was spotted driving without headlights in the 300 block of West Newlove just after 10:30 p.m., at which time Mena led police on a pursuit, according to SMPD Sgt. Paul Flores.
At one point during the chase, according to Flores, Mena accelerated in reverse and rammed a patrol vehicle. Mena then collided with another vehicle stopped at a red light at the corner of Betteravia and Blosser roads.
The driver of the other vehicle was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center and treated for pain, according to SMPD Sgt. Mark Streker.
Mena is a repeat DUI offender with at least three prior convictions and was driving on a suspended license, according to Streker, who added that Mena also had an outstanding felony warrant.
Mena was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of charges relating to the outstanding warrant, driving on a suspended driver’s license and felony DUI resulting in injury.
BUELLTON
Rollover crash on Hwy 101 leaves seven injured
Seven people were injured in a single-vehicle crash late Wednesday on Highway 101 just south of Highway 154, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department and California Highway Patrol.
The crash was reported about 11:40 p.m., and when two engine crews arrived, firefighters found seven people had been injured in a rollover crash, said County Fire spokesman Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.
Because of the number of victims, County Fire declared a mass casualty incident, bringing a total of three ambulances and a CalSTAR helicopter to the scene, Bertucelli said.
An 18-year-old driving a Toyota Sienna van was taking six passengers, ages 17 to 19, from Los Angeles to Santa Maria when for unknown reasons the van veered to the left, said Officer Kevin McCool, public information officer for the Buellton Area Office of the CHP.
The Toyota, traveling at an unknown speed, plowed into the soft soil of the center divider, causing it to overturn, McCool said.
He said one patient with major injuries, described as an open compound fracture of the shoulder, was airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment.
Another four suffered moderate injuries, and the remaining two suffered minor injuries. Names of the injured were not available.
Those six were taken by ambulances to various hospitals, Bertucelli said.
McCool said both the northbound and southbound lanes of Highway 101 were closed for about 15 minutes to allow the CalSTAR helicopter to land, load the patient and depart.
The crash is still under investigation, but there is no indication drugs or alcohol were involved, and no arrests were made, McCool said.
SPANISH RANCH
Crash on Hwy 166 ignites grass fire, two arrested
Two people were arrested following a single-vehicle crash early Thursday morning that sparked a small wildfire on Highway 166 near Spanish Ranch, according to the California Highway Patrol and Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
County Fire dispatched two engines to the crash site about 4 a.m. and found three people with minor injuries who had extricated themselves from a vehicle that was fully engulfed in flames, Fire Department spokesman Capt. Daniel Bertucelli said.
The burning vehicle had set off a grass fire that firefighters quickly extinguished, holding it to an area about 15 by 40 feet, Bertucelli said.
Two people were taken into custody on suspicion of alcohol-related violations, but no other information was immediately available, said Officer Benjamin Smith, public information officer for the Santa Maria Area Office of the CHP.