SANTA MARIA
One arrested, five cited at DUI checkpoint Friday
One driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence during a Santa Maria Police Department DUI/driver’s license checkpoint Friday night, said Traffic Sgt. Mike McGehee.
Five drivers were also cited for operating a vehicle without a license or with a suspended or revoked license at the checkpoint held from 6 p.m. Friday until 3 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of East Stowell Road, McGehee said.
A total of 214 vehicles were screened during the checkpoint, and no drivers were arrested for other criminal charges.
Checkpoint locations are chosen based on a history of crashes and DUI arrests, McGehee said, and additional checkpoints will be held in the coming months.
The primary purpose of checkpoints is not to make arrests but to promote public safety by deterring drivers from driving impaired, he said.
Funding for the checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
SANTA MARIA
Valley Reads Book Club to discuss latest selection Saturday
The Valley Reads Book Club will meet at the Santa Maria Public Library on Saturday to discuss its latest selection, "The Good Sister," by Sally Hepworth.
The club will meet at 2 p.m. in the library's Shepard Hall, 421 S. McClelland St.
Hepworth's novel follows twin sisters Fern and Rose. Fern is a librarian on the autism spectrum, and Rose serves as her protector. When Fern becomes pregnant, Rose must reckon with the family secrets the pregnancy has unearthed, according to a spokesman.
Patrons interested in participating in Valley Reads Book Club can register by visiting the library's events calendar at www.cityofsantamaria.org/library, or by calling 805-925-0994.
Questions may be directed to the library's information desk at 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.
LOMPOC
Public invited to discuss skate park redesign elements
The public is invited to provide input on the new proposed skate park during the Lompoc Parks and Recreation Commission meeting set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, at City Hall.
Elements of the skate park will be discussed in relation to Lompoc's College Park redesign project.
The city received funding for the project through a $3.6 million grant from the California Outdoors for All Act of 2018 (Proposition 68), enabling the city to pursue plans for the new skate park with lighting.
Other proposed features at the park include two half basketball courts with lighting, a playground and game area with lighting, picnic area with a shade structure, mural wall that will block the wind, a restroom building and landscaping throughout the park.
Lompoc city staff and consultants will be on hand at the meeting to engage in the community input process regarding skate park features, a city spokeswoman said.
SANTA MARIA
City seeks public input on redesigning website
Santa Maria is redesigning the city’s website at www.cityofsantamaria.org and is asking for public input about it through an online survey.
A city spokesman said a successful website redesign uses an inclusive process that allows members of the public to provide their opinions about what is important to them when using the city website and how they think it can be improved.
It takes about four minutes to answer the 10-question survey, and city staff need responses by Thursday, Sept. 15.
Residents can take the survey in English at www.surveymonkey.com/r/K9GB3WD and in Spanish at www.surveymonkey.com/r/NK2WGGX.
For more information, call the Santa Maria City Manager’s Office at 805-925-0951, ext. 2200.