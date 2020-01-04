County Lines: One arrested, another on the run after deputy interrupts residential burglary

ORCUTT
One arrested, another on the run after deputy interrupts residential burglary
One suspect was arrested and another is on the run after a Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputy interrupted an alleged burglary at a residence in Orcutt on Friday.
The incident occurred at 8:56 a.m. when a Sheriff's Office deputy who was on patrol noticed a gold-colored BMW convertible parked outside a residence in the 4200 block of Dominion Road that he knew to be vacant, said sheriff's spokesman Raquel Zick.
As the deputy approached the house, Zick said, two suspects ran out of the back side of the residence and into a neighboring agriculture field.
A sheriff's K-9, along with units from the California Highway Patrol and a Santa Barbara County Air Support unit, responded to the scene to assist with a perimeter search.
Within 20 minutes, police arrested 41-year-old Joseph Julian Martinez, of Arroyo Grande, Zick said.
A second suspect — described as a Hispanic male standing five feet 7 inches tall with short hair, wearing a gold Chicago Bulls jacket and blue jeans — remains on the run and was last seen headed southwest of the residence, according to Zick.
Martinez was booked at the Lompoc Jail on suspicion of burglary, resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of burglary tools and prowling. His bail was set at $20,000.
SANTA MARIA
Two hospitalized after alleged stabbing on New Year's Day
A young male allegedly stabbed on New Year's Day remains in the intensive care unit at a Santa Barbara hospital while another person was hospitalized with head trauma following an altercation near the intersection of South Thornburg and West Boone streets, according to Santa Maria Police.
The incident, which reportedly involved a group of people, occurred shortly after 2 a.m. New Year's Day, Santa Maria Police Sgt. Sylvester Swain said.
The unidentified, young adult male who reportedly was stabbed was flown via Calstar to Cottage Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition on Friday, according to Swain.
Another victim, who was not identified, suffered head trauma and was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center, according to fire officials. The condition of that victim is unknown.
No arrests have been made and no suspects have been identified in the ongoing investigation, Swain said.
Two individuals who reported the incident to police aren't considered suspects and weren't detained, Swain said.
Emergency responders included the Santa Maria fire and police departments and American Medical Response.
SANTA MARIA
Police names lavender oil as irritant splashed in officer's face during church fire incident
A Santa Maria Police officer splashed in the face with a liquid irritant by a man allegedly burning items in a church Jan. 1 was treated for exposure to lavender essential oil, according to officials.
Officers responded to a report of a person setting fire to objects in front of an altar at a church in the 400 block of East Church Street shortly after 9 a.m. on New Year’s Day.
Church staff was preparing for a service when they confronted the suspect, identified as 27-year-old Cristobal Zarate of Santa Maria, who walked out of the building incoherently uttering words, according to police.
Zarate was spotted by officers within a few minutes walking near the intersection of Miller and Cook streets but refused to stop and told officers not to touch him, police said.
As an officer tried to detain Zarate, he splashed lavender essential oil in the officer’s eyes, according to Santa Maria Police Sgt. Sylvester Swain.
A Good Samaritan who witnessed the incident came to the officer’s assist and helped take Zarate into custody, police said. Neither Zarate nor the Good Samaritan were injured during the struggle.
The officer, who was not identified, was treated for minor injuries at Marian Regional Medical Center and released.
There was no reported damage to the church, according to Santa Maria Police Department Lt. Mark Streker.
Zarate was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on Jan. 1 on suspicion of arson, felony assault on a peace officer, felony assault with a caustic chemical, disturbing a religious meeting and vandalism charges. His bail was set at $50,000.