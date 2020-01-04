County Lines: One arrested, another on the run after deputy interrupts residential burglary

Church staff was preparing for a service when they confronted the suspect, identified as 27-year-old Cristobal Zarate of Santa Maria, who walked out of the building incoherently uttering words, according to police.

Zarate was spotted by officers within a few minutes walking near the intersection of Miller and Cook streets but refused to stop and told officers not to touch him, police said.

As an officer tried to detain Zarate, he splashed lavender essential oil in the officer’s eyes, according to Santa Maria Police Sgt. Sylvester Swain.

A Good Samaritan who witnessed the incident came to the officer’s assist and helped take Zarate into custody, police said. Neither Zarate nor the Good Samaritan were injured during the struggle.

The officer, who was not identified, was treated for minor injuries at Marian Regional Medical Center and released.

There was no reported damage to the church, according to Santa Maria Police Department Lt. Mark Streker.

Zarate was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on Jan. 1 on suspicion of arson, felony assault on a peace officer, felony assault with a caustic chemical, disturbing a religious meeting and vandalism charges. His bail was set at $50,000.

