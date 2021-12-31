SLO, SB COUNTIES
Omicron cases grow in SLO County; SB County sees 500 new COVID cases, 2 deaths
The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department reported 17 new cases of the omicron variant on Tuesday as the highly infectious mutation continues to spread throughout the region.
Twenty-five total omicron cases have been detected in San Luis Obispo County since mid-December, and over 500 total COVID-19 cases were detected in the past two days, according to county health officials.
“If you feel sick or think you may have been exposed to someone who has COVID-19, please get tested and stay home this New Year’s weekend to help protect your loved ones,” said San Luis Obispo County Deputy Health Officer Dr. Rick Rosen. “Omicron is spreading quickly in SLO County and now is the time to do our part to help halt this surge.”
Evidence of another case surge is becoming more obvious, with the county's two-week daily case average increasing from 36 to 101 in the span of one month.
Officials in neighboring Santa Barbara County confirmed the first four detected cases of the omicron variant on Wednesday, with five total omicron cases reported by Thursday, according to county public health data.
The county also reported 538 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths from the illness on Thursday for another whopping single-day case increase.
The two decedents were both Santa Maria residents between the ages of 50 and 69. Confirmed deaths from the illness in the county now total 564, according to county data.
Active COVID-19 cases in Santa Barbara County have skyrocketed to 1,938 as of Thursday, a 134% increase from the two-week average of 829, according to county data.
All residents age 5 and older are encouraged to complete their full COVID-19 vaccination series and receive their booster shot to protect against severe illness and death from COVID-19 and its variants.
To find a nearby vaccine, visit myturn.ca.gov.
SANTA MARIA
Valley Reads Book Club to focus on book about low-income renters' struggles
Santa Maria Public Library’s Valley Reads Book Club will discuss “Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City" by Matthew Desmond, at its next meeting set for 2 p.m. Tuesday.
The meeting will take place in Shepard Hall of the library, located at 421 S. McClelland St.
Desmond’s book follows eight low-income families and their heartbreaking struggles to pay rent during the financial crisis of 2008, a library spokeswoman said.
The author also shares his childhood experiences with poverty and offers recommendations to significantly lower the eviction rates across the country.
Those interested in participating in Valley Reads Book Club can register with the online events calendar at www.cityofsantamaria.org/Library or by calling 805-925-0994, where more information is also available at extension 8562.
For updates on programming, resources and services, follow Santa Maria Public Library on Facebook and @santamaria_publiclibrary on Instagram.
SANTA MARIA
Celebrate new year at Las Flores Park
Santa Maria Valley residents are being invited to celebrate the new year by hiking, cycling or horseback riding from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Las Flores Ranch Park at 6245 Dominion Road in Santa Maria.
Admission Jan. 1 will be free to park users, and experienced guides will lead two family-friendly hikes — a 2-mile round trip and a 4-mile round trip trek — both starting at 10 a.m.
Participants will meet at the event parking area, and no registration is required.
Pets are welcome but must be on a leash at all times, a city spokesman said.
For more information, call the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department at 925-0951, ext. 2260.