GUADALUPE
Old Far Western Tavern building placed on state Register of Historic Resources
The California Historical Resources Commission voted unanimously Thursday to place the old Far Western Tavern building on the state's Register of Historic Resources.
The building, which was previously the Palace Hotel, dates back to 1912.
The property, which now owned by the Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes Center, is significant for its association with the commercial development of the city of Guadalupe and its association with the working life of Ercolina Forni and its subsequent owners, the Ferrari, Minetti and Maretti families.
The commission's vote places the building alongside state's most significant historical and archaeological resources.
Placement on the register helps encourages public recognition and protection of resources of architectural, historical, archaeological and cultural significance; identifies historical resources for state and local planning purposes; determines eligibility for state historic preservation grant funding; and affords certain protections under the California Environmental Quality Act.
The Dunes Center is in the early stages of a capital campaign to transform the space into a natural history museum.
“We are extremely excited to contribute to Guadalupe’s rebirth,” Dunes Center Executive Director Doug Jenzen said in a news release. “There is so much history and community support surrounding this iconic building that has been beloved for years. In some ways, the history of the building and its owners embody the American Dream.”
The center will host an event to celebrate the historical designation on Nov. 15 at 5:30 p.m. at La Simpatia, 827 Guadalupe St.
SANTA MARIA
City to hold community meeting on southeast neighborhood issues
Santa Maria officials will hold a community meeting Wednesday, Nov. 13, to address issues in the southeast part of the city at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 1026 E. Sierra Madre Ave.
The intent of the meeting, which begins at 6 p.m., is for city staff to hear from residents in the southeast section of the city about the issues and concerns they have in their neighborhoods.
Mayor Alice Patino and city staff will briefly talk about enhancements to municipal services.
Following that, the meeting will move to another room for questions directed toward department representatives.
For purposes of this meeting, the southeast neighborhood is defined as east of Broadway, south of Fesler Street and north of Santa Maria Way.
The scheduled meeting will be the third neighborhood town hall gathering held by city officials in recent months.
In August and October, the city held meetings to seek input on issues affecting residents in the northeast and northwest parts of Santa Maria.
Those with questions are asked to contact Public Information Officer Mark van de Kamp at 805-925-0951, ext. 2372.
LOMPOC
Library branches to raise funds with annual Christmas tree raffles
The Lompoc and Vandenberg Village libraries are set to once again receive a holiday makeover as part of what has become an annual Christmastime tradition.
The Friends of the Lompoc Library System has brought back its Decorated Tabletop Christmas Trees fundraiser, which benefits the Lompoc Library System. Patrons at both libraries are invited to view the unique trees, which will be on display from Nov. 16 through Dec. 14 atop shelves at both locations, and purchase raffle tickets for a chance to win the trees of their choice for $1 per ticket or $5 for six tickets.
The trees, which are about 3 feet tall, were decorated by library patrons. The drawing for the raffles will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14. Winners need not be present.
The Lompoc Public Library is located at 501 E. North Ave. The Village Library is at 3755 Constellation Road.
The Friends of the Lompoc Public Library System is a volunteer nonprofit organization that supports the Lompoc-area libraries. All proceeds from the Christmas tree raffles will go toward library programs and services, according to the organization.