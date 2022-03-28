SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Officials searching for Santa Maria inmate who escaped from County Jail
Officials are continuing their search for a Santa Maria inmate who escaped from the Santa Barbara County Mail Jail in Santa Barbara on Sunday, a sheriff's spokeswoman said Monday.
The inmate, identified as 23-year-old Joshua Camarillo-Sanchez, escaped from the facility at 7:10 p.m. Sunday, according to spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
The public is asked to call 911 if Camarillo-Sanchez is spotted.
Camarillo-Sanchez is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, with brown eyes and brown hair, and tattoos on his neck and right eyebrow. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jail pants and white shoes, according to Zick.
Records show Camarillo-Sanchez was arrested shortly before 5 p.m. Jan. 9 in the 800 block of Raaberg Way and booked into the Main Jail on suspicion of domestic violence, assault with a deadly weapon, torture and parole violations.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY
Santa Maria man arrested on DUI charge after wrong-way crash on Cuesta Grade
A Santa Maria man was arrested Sunday following a DUI-related head-on crash that injured a driver along Highway 101 on the Cuesta Grade, just north of San Luis Obispo, according to a California Highway Patrol spokesman.
The incident occurred at 5:13 a.m., when 24-year-old David Lopez, of Santa Maria, was driving a 2016 Dodge Challenger the wrong way in the southbound lane on Highway 101, just south of TV Tower Road, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Miguel Alvarez.
Heading in the opposite direction in the southbound lanes of Highway 101 and toward Lopez were two additional drivers, identified as 37-year-old Duane Ardent, of Atascadero, who drove a 2016 Toyota 4-Runner, and 51-year-old Chris Beard, of Templeton, who drove a 2016 Honda Civic.
Beard was traveling in the right-hand lane, while Ardent was in the left-hand lane driving approximately 60 to 65 mph and directly into the path of Lopez. Ardent tried to swerve out of the way as Lopez approached but was unsuccessful, according to Alvarez.
The left front of Lopez's Challenger struck the left front/side of Ardent's 4-Runner and caused the 4-Runner to spin out and roll over several times. Debris from the crash became airborne and struck the front of Beard's vehicle, causing minor damage, including to the windshield, according to Alvarez.
Alvarez said Lopez continued driving the wrong way until he was stopped by CHP officers a short distance away and arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.
Ardent sustained moderate injuries and was transported to Sierra Vista Hospital, according to Alvarez. No other injuries were reported. The investigation remains under investigation by the CHP.
LOMPOC
Cabrillo High to celebrate campus wellness center with ribbon-cutting ceremony
A new campus wellness center at Cabrillo High School that opened in January will be introduced to the public during a grand opening event slated for 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 27.
Members of the public are invited to attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony, facility tour and an opportunity to meet the Cabrillo administration and counseling staff. Refreshments will be served.
The center is located in Room P-9 near the school gym and currently serves 75 students and staff each week who are in need of "a safe, calm space to go when experiencing anxiety or stress," school officials said.
Officials explained that the wellness center, which is part of a larger commitment to the rollout of a Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports (PBIS) program on campus, was prompted by students' growing needs for social and emotional support upon returning to campuses following pandemic-induced shutdowns.
Since January, small group instruction has been provided to students and staff that addresses five core social-emotional learning competencies: self-awareness, self-management, responsible decision-making, social awareness and relationship skills.
The program is led by social-emotional learning counselors who were hired by Lompoc Unified School District at all schools during the 2021-22 school year, officials said.
In addition to emotional support, the department also offers academic interventions, such as organization and study skills, to struggling students.