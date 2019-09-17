SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
County Fire investigates cause of 2-acre fire near Sisquoc
Santa Barbara County Fire officials are investigating the cause of a 2-acre brush fire that broke out Sunday afternoon near Sisquoc.
Around 3:30 p.m., firefighters responded to a report of a vegetation fire near Old Rig and Cat Canyon roads, according to County Fire Public Information Officer Mike Eliason.
Upon arrival, firefighters found a 2-acre fire on top of a hillside.
County Fire responded with fire retardant and water drops by air tankers, along with six engines, two dozers and two water-tenders.
Forward progress of the flames was stopped within an hour of firefighters' arrival, and the blaze was completely extinguished around 7:45 p.m., Eliason said. The cause remains under investigation.
SANTA MARIA
Santa Maria Valley Historical Society to be topic of next Heart of Valley presentation
Santa Maria Valley Historical Society curator Cindy Ransick will speak about the organization's role in the community during the next Heart of the Valley presentation at 10:15 a.m. Saturday.
The free series, which is held in Shepard Hall at the Santa Maria Public Library each month, features different expert speakers talking about various aspects of local history.
The series is designed to educate and delight the public with interesting facts from the past that have shaped Santa Maria and the region, an event spokesman said.
The program is the result of a partnership between local historian Shirley Contreras and the library.
Suggestions for possible speakers are welcomed and encouraged, the spokesman said.
Seating, which is limited, will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis.
The library, located at 421 S. McClelland St., is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and closed Sunday.
For more information, call 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.
SOLVANG
City accepting proposals for JuleFest event managers
The city of Solvang is seeking proposals for Julefest event management and production services.
Julefest is a monthlong celebration of holiday events that include the Julefest parade, tree lighting and a visit with Santa Claus.
The request for proposals (RFP) lists key events that are part of Julefest and encourages applicants to submit their own ideas for making Julefest 2019 a success, according to information on the city's website.
The approved contractor will ensure all Julefest events are planned and coordinated from start to finish by working with city staff and local organizations.
For details or to submit a proposal, visit www.CityofSolvang.com/Bids.aspx.
The RFP submission deadline is Thursday, Sept. 19.
The Solvang City Council will accept a bid on Monday, Sept. 23, during the council meeting which begins at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall, 1644 Oak St. in Solvang.