SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Officials investigate structure fire at Santa Ynez Airport
Crews have extinguished a structure fire that broke out at the Santa Ynez Airport early Thursday and is now under investigation, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
The fire was reported shortly after 12:30 a.m. in the 900 block of Airport Road, according to Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.
Multiple fire units responded to the scene, including an engine, a water tender and medics to provide a coordinated effort.
Crews remained on scene throughout the night, according to Bertucelli. No injuries were reported.
Some U.S. Forest Service equipment housed at the airport was damaged, according to Andrew Madsen, public information officer for Los Padres National Forest.
Two fire investigators continue working to determine the cause of the fire.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
County sees 4 more COVID-19 deaths Thursday
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported four additional deaths from COVID-19 on Thursday, involving residents of the cities of Lompoc and Santa Barbara.
Three of the individuals were between the ages of 50 and 69 and one was between the ages of 30 and 49, according to county public health data. COVID-19 deaths in the county now total 654.
Public health officials have confirmed five COVID-19 deaths so far in March, including that of a resident over the age of 70 who lived in the unincorporated area of Goleta Valley and Gaviota reported Tuesday.
Forty-six Santa Barbara County residents were hospitalized for COVID-19 as of Thursday, including seven in the intensive care unit, according to county data.
Public health officials urge all residents age 5 and up to complete their initial COVID-19 vaccine series and receive a booster when eligible to prevent against severe illness and death from the virus.
To find a nearby vaccine, visit myturn.ca.gov or call the Santa Barbara County hotline at 211.
NIPOMO
Officials ID man found dead inside a mobile home after fire
A deceased Nipomo man who was located inside a mobile home on Hetrick Avenue where crews extinguished a fire on Feb. 23 was identified by Cal Fire officials on Thursday.
The man was identified as 70-year-old Melvin Nobriga, according to Cal Fire spokesman Adan Orozco.
The fire was reported shortly after 3 p.m. in the 1200 block of Hetrick Avenue. Upon arrival, crews located a mobile home that was fully engulfed in flames and smoke, Orozco said.
Crews from the Santa Maria Fire Department and Five Cities Fire Authority also responded to the scene.
After the fire was extinguished, crews located the badly burned body of Nobriga, according to Orozco.
Orozco said investigators have not yet determined if Nobriga died as a result of the fire, adding that the investigation could take up to three months or longer.
In addition, Cal Fire officials are also investigating one other death connected to a structure fire last month.
A deceased woman and several dead cats were located inside an RV that caught fire in a parking lot near Kansas Avenue and Highway 1 outside San Luis Obispo on Feb. 15, according to Orozco.
Orozco added that the investigation into the identity of the woman, as well as her cause and manner of death, could also take up to three months.
LOMPOC
Battalion Chief Carol Brown officially joins Fire Department
The Lompoc Fire Department welcomed its newest crew member on Monday during a badge-pinning ceremony at Fire Station No. 51 in Lompoc.
Fire Chief Alicia Welch honored Battalion Chief Carol Brown in the presence of family and fellow crew members. Others in attendance included 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann, City Manager Dean Albro, Councilman Jeremy Ball, Police Chief Joe Mariani and Mayor Jenelle Osborne.
Brown brings with her over 30 years of professional firefighting experience, most recently serving as a shift battalion chief with Boulder Fire-Rescue in Boulder, Colorado.