SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Officials identify man killed in crash on Hwy 1 near Jalama Road
A Santa Barbara man was identified Friday as the driver who was killed Sunday in a single-vehicle rollover collision along Highway 1, north of Jalama Road.
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's-Coroner's Bureau said Daniel Pablo Duarte, 37, was killed after his vehicle went off the road, approximately three mile south of Lompoc, according to spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
California Highway Patrol officials received the call of the collision shortly before 5:30 p.m.
Upon arrival, first responders located a severely damaged vehicle that had rolled into a tree and whose driver was removed with heavy extrication, according to County Fire Department Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.
Duarte was driving a 2005 Chevy Silverado truck at an unknown rate of speed and traveling southbound on Highway 1 when the crash occurred.
For an unknown reason, Duarte left the west side of the roadway and collided with a metal guardrail, causing the truck to turn sharply to the left and cross the north- and southbound lanes.
He then turned the vehicle sharply back to the right, causing it cross both lanes again and crash into a tree before rolling over, according to CHP Sgt. Charmaine Fajardo.
Duarte was transported via ground ambulance to Lompoc Valley Medical Center, where he died, according to Fajardo.
The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the CHP Buellton Area Office at 805-688-5551.
SANTA YNEZ
Historical Museum Vaquero Gala, Show and Sale rides into town
The 37th annual Vaquero Gala, Show and Sale will take place at the Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum and Parks-Janeway Carriage House in downtown Santa Ynez from Friday, Nov. 12 through Sunday, Nov. 14.
The annual event, which honors the unique culture of the California vaquero — cowboy — is the museum's most critical fundraising event of the year, according to an event spokeswoman.
The three-day fundraising event kicks off with the annual gala dinner from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, prepared by Testa Catering, with wine and cocktails from Gainey Vineyards. The annual Vaquero of the Year Award will be awarded that evening to legendary cattleman John McCarty, the spokeswoman said.
The Vaquero Sale will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Attendees can shop from featured artisans and collectors who will be displaying handcrafted items that include hand-tooled leather saddles, braided vaquero-styled riatas, bridles, reins, Western artwork, apparel, jewelry and collectibles. Entrance is $5 at the door.
Featured traditional vaquero horsemanship demonstrations by Heather Kornemann also will take place on Saturday, and lunch will be available from the Elks Lodge. Attendees will be treated to traditional dance performances by Baile de California. The dance ensemble will return at 2 p.m. Sunday.
New to the event this year is a pig roast and barn dance at the Pork Palace at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, featuring live country-swing music by Monte Mills & the Lucky Horseshoe Band. Cost to attend is $65 per person or $165 per family.
The weekend fundraising event is hosted by the Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum and Parks-Janeway Carriage House, located at 3596 Sagunto St. in Santa Ynez.
Tickets to the Friday evening gala cost $200 per person and can be purchased online at santaynezmuseum.org or at the door.