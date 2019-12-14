SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Officer-involved shooting of Lompoc resident ruled justified
The officer-involved shooting of a Lompoc resident who was killed during a standoff with Santa Barbara Police Department SWAT officers in May was ruled justified by the county District Attorney’s Office.
In a report released Thursday, Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley found that officers acted reasonably in returning fire when Francisco Alcaraz Jr., 32, fired several gunshots at SWAT team members as they tried to serve an arrest warrant shortly after noon May 7.
The warrant was for a gang-related charge of attempted murder involving a gun, according to the District Attorney's Office.
“Because of the speed with which the situation evolved, no other less-lethal force option was available or reasonable,” the report said.
The shooting occurred at a second-floor apartment at 25 Camino del Vida in Goleta, where Alcaraz lived part-time with his wife and four children.
As officers attempted to serve the warrant at the second-floor apartment, Alcaraz fired several shots at them through the door.
One bullet nearly struck Santa Barbara Police Officer Bryce Ford in the groin, according the report.
The officers retreated down the stairwell and took cover nearby behind an BearCat armored personnel carrier, while Alcaraz continued to fire more shots from an upstairs window.
Officers returned fire from behind the BearCat, firing approximately 54 bullets toward the window, hitting Alcaraz.
When officers and medics entered the apartment, they found Alcaraz lying motionless in the upstairs landing area of the apartment and a .40-caliber handgun near him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
ORCUTT
Single-family home on Manda Court damaged by fire
A single-family home in the 800 block of Manda Court in Orcutt was damaged by fire Thursday evening.
Four fire engines, a battalion chief and an ambulance responded shortly before 6 p.m. to reports of a possible structure fire, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Daniel Burtucelli.
Upon arrival, crews spotted smoke from the building and initiated firefighting operations.
Extent of damage to the home is unknown at this point, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
No injuries have been reported.
SANTA MARIA
Democratic Club of Santa Maria Valley to hold annual holiday dinner
The Democratic Club of Santa Maria Valley will host Santa Barbara native Daraka Larimore-Hall, 2nd vice president of the California State Democratic Party, at its holiday dinner Thursday.
The annual event is open to the public and will feature entertainment, special presentations and prizes.
It will be held at the local United Domestic Workers of America (UDW) headquarters, 402 S. Miller St. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with a turkey dinner served at 6 p.m. A vegetarian option is available.
Larimore-Hall grew up in Santa Barbara, where he first got involved in activism as a high school student opposing the first Gulf War. Since graduating with honors from the University of Chicago in 1999, Daraka has worked as a political organizer on electoral and issue-based campaigns throughout the United States and Europe. He is currently finishing a doctorate in sociology at UC Santa Barbara.
Reservations and payment of $45 per person must be paid in advance and received by Monday. Be sure to indicate if you prefer the vegetarian meal.
The ActBlue link at the club's website, santamariademocrats.info can be used to pay online with a credit card or Paypal. Checks can also be delivered to DCSMV headquarters, located at 327 Plaza Dr., Suite 2. Office hours are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Table sponsorships are available with name on event poster.
For additional information, call 805-349-2708 or email dcsmv@dcsmv.net.