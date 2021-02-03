SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
North County pharmacies open limited vaccine appointments to those 75+
Pharmacies in Santa Maria, Lompoc and Orcutt have opened limited COVID-19 vaccine appointments to residents 75 and older in Santa Barbara County this week, the county Public Health Department reported Tuesday.
Daily appointments at Sav-On and Vons pharmacies throughout the county previously had been limited to health care workers, according to the Public Health Department.
Four pharmacies have limited availability today through Friday, and slots are expected to fill quickly. Those wishing to register can make an appointment through links at the following sites:
Santa Maria — Sav-On Pharmacy, 2320 S. Broadway
Schedule link: https://kordinator.mhealthcoach.net/vcl/1609884413461
Orcutt — Sav-On Pharmacy, 1120 E. Clark Ave.
Schedule link: https://kordinator.mhealthcoach.net/vcl/1609885376384
Lompoc — Vons Pharmacy, 729 N. H St.
Schedule link: https://kordinator.mhealthcoach.net/vcl/1610479431744
Lompoc — Sav-On Pharmacy, 1500 N. H St.
Schedule link: https://kordinator.mhealthcoach.net/vcl/1609886485581
Residents also can receive appointment registration assistance by calling the Public Health hotline at 211 and selecting option 4.
For more information about COVID-19 vaccines in Santa Barbara County, visit publichealthsbc.org/vaccine.
SANTA MARIA
Man sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for 2018 sexual assaults
A Santa Maria man was sentenced to 25 years to life in state prison Monday after pleading guilty to a charge related to the sexual assaults of two women in 2018.
James Francisco Fuentes, 44, appeared in Santa Barbara County Superior Court, where he received his sentence after pleading guilty Dec. 18 to one count of forced oral copulation, a violent felony offense, according to Supervising Deputy District Attorney Scott Donahue, who prosecuted the case.
Fuentes was charged in May 2018 on 13 counts, including kidnapping to commit rape and burglary, but he avoided all but one charge as a result of a plea deal.
He already had two prior strike convictions against him, which led to the sentence of 25 years to life.
Additionally, Fuentes will be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.
Both sexual assaults occurred in Santa Maria in the spring of 2018.
In one incident, Fuentes entered the home of a victim and forced her to perform sexual acts on him, according to Donahue.
In the second assault, Fuentes entered the business office of another victim in the early morning hours and forced her to perform sexual acts on him after attempting to rape her.
Santa Maria Police detectives quickly identified Fuentes after the second sexual assault and were able to tie him to both crimes through DNA analysis and other evidence, according to Donahue.
Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley credited the Santa Maria Police Department, the Department of Justice Criminal Lab in Goleta and Donahue for their work in this case.
"In reporting these horrific crimes, these courageous victims ensured that this sexual predator can never assault another woman again," Dudley said.
SANTA MARIA
Family argument leads to shooting that injured man on East Sunset Avenue
An argument between family members led to a shooting Monday that injured a man on East Sunset Avenue, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.
Officers, along with fire and ambulance personnel, responded to the shooting that occurred in front of a residence in the 100 block of East Sunset Avenue shortly before 7:30 p.m., according to Sgt. Terry Flaa.
Upon arrival, officers located a man, who wasn't identified, who sustained moderate, nonlife-threatening injuries.
During the investigation, police learned that during the argument, a suspect, who also was not identified, pulled out a gun and shot one of the family members before fleeing the scene, according to Flaa.
The male victim was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center, where he was treated for a gunshot wound.
Santa Maria Police detectives are working with witnesses to identify and locate the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer David Kulp at 805-928-3781, ext. 1308, or the tip line at 805-928-3781, ext. 2677.
SANTA MARIA
17-year-old arrested in connection to gang-related shooting
A 17-year-old male juvenile was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of attempted murder in connection to a gang-related shooting on East Orange Street that critically injured another juvenile in September 2020.
The original incident was reported shortly before 7:30 p.m. Sept. 20 in front of a residence located in the 400 block of East Orange Street where, upon arrival, officers located evidence of a shooting but no victims, according to Santa Maria Police Sgt. Andy Magallon.
As officers investigated the shooting, Santa Maria Police received a call of a juvenile victim injured in the shooting who had arrived by private vehicle at Marian Regional Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition.
Detectives later identified the 17-year-old juvenile suspect and arrested him shortly after 1 p.m. Tuesday at an undisclosed location in the city. Due to his age, the Santa Maria Police Department cannot release any identifying information, according to Magallon.
Officers continue to investigate the incident and ask anyone with information to contact Santa Maria Police Officer David Kulp at 805-928-3781, ext. 1643, or the tip line at 805-928-3781, ext. 2677.