LOMPOC
Nominations open for Man and Woman of The Year, Small Business awards
Nominations for the 2022 Man & Woman of The Year are now being accepted through June 30, in addition to nominations for Small Business awards, according to the Lompoc Valley Chamber.
Last year, the annual awards ceremony was retooled to instead honor six local leaders for their outstanding contributions and philanthropic response to the needs of the community during the COVID-19 pandemic. Those honored included the Lompoc Valley Medical Center's COVID-19 vaccination team.
This year, however, a local man and woman will be named. To be eligible for either title, nominees must be a resident of the Lompoc Valley and have made noteworthy contributions or achievements improving the quality of life in the Lompoc Valley, according to the rules.
Other qualifications listed include: having a proven record of selfless and dedicated volunteer work in Lompoc; having earned the respect and high regard of the citizens of the Lompoc Valley; and having displayed the highest qualities of leadership and promotional abilities for the Valley.
The Chamber also will hand out Small Business awards in the categories of Small Business Hero Excellence — identified as those who have sustained their small business a minimum of 10 years — and New Business of The Year, reserved for outstanding small businesses established in the last three years or less.
The nomination deadline is June 30, and the awards banquet is slated for Aug. 19.
To access nomination forms, go to www.lompoc.com/annual-awards-banquet.html.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Los Alamos Theatre Group to present new musical starting July 1
The Los Alamos Theatre Group is set to return to the stage for its newest musical production, "Milo Sampson 1946," starting July 1.
Curtains go up at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 1, and again on July, 2, 8, 9, 15 and 16. Two matinee performances will run at 2:30 p.m. on July 10 and 17.
The whodunnit story takes place in 1946 Los Angeles where private investigator Milo Sampson is hired by the wife of a millionaire industrialist, who suddenly has gone missing. Intrigue and murder follow.
The hourlong production, produced by Carole Bloom and written and directed by Jeffrey Bloom, features 10 songs from local composers Connie Rohde and Lee Stanchfield.
Attendees are encouraged to wear their favorite 1940s vintage clothing for the show.
Tickets are now available for purchase at latgstore.square.site.
Snacks and beverages will be available for purchase before and after the performance in the adjoining Depot Bar.
For more information, contact Carole Bloom at 805-344-1144.
The Los Alamos Theatre Group is located inside the Depot Mall at 515 Bell St. in Los Alamos.