SANTA MARIA
No trash collection, street sweeping on Thanksgiving Day
The city of Santa Maria will not conduct trash and recycling collection services or street sweeping on Thanksgiving Day.
During holiday weeks, street sweeping and residential collection services will occur one day later than usual, a city spokesman said. Residents should place residential containers outside by 6:30 a.m.
Santa Maria Regional Landfill will be closed on Thursday and reopen on Friday.
Additionally, all city administrative offices will be closed on Thursday and Friday for the holiday.
Those with questions are asked to contact the Utilities Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 7270.
SANTA MARIA
'Lights, Sights and Holiday Nights' contest underway
Santa Maria residents are invited to spread cheer and joy this holiday season by decorating their homes and businesses for the 2019 Lights, Sights and Holiday Nights contest.
Nominations will be accepted through Dec. 10. Winners will be announced Dec. 13.
The city's Recreation and Parks Commission will judge the residential and business holiday displays, and nominees will be included on the city’s holiday display map.
To nominate a residence or business within the city limits, email up to three photographs, the address of the display and, if available, a contact number for the entry to rpinfo@cityofsantamaria.org.
Awards will be given to winners in the following categories:
- 2019 Best Decorated Rookie Residence -- best decorated new entry
- Clark Griswold -- spectacular lighting display with motion lights, music and/or animatronics
- Norman Rockwell -- nostalgic displays with a focus on classic elegance
- Simply Christmas -- simply decorated homes full of the Christmas spirit
- Holiday Hall of Fame -- previous winners selected for the Holiday Tour Map
Those with questions are asked to contact the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260, or visit www.cityofsantamaria.org for contest rules.
LOMPOC
Nominations sought for Recognition Grove 2020 honorees
Nominations are being accepted from the community for individuals to honor in Lompoc's River Park Recognition Grove for 2020.
The Recognition Grove program is run by the Lompoc Beautification and Appearance Commission, and honors Lompoc Valley residents who have made significant contributions to the community.
Applications for nomination can be obtained at www.cityoflompoc.com under the "News" heading. They must be submitted as detailed on the application by Monday, Dec. 9.
A $300 fee to cover the cost of the bronze recognition plaques must be submitted along with each application. Those funds will be returned to the applicant if his or her nominee is not selected for inclusion in Recognition Grove for 2020.
The new recognition plaques will be unveiled as part of Arbor Day celebrations in April 2020.
For more information or to request a hard copy of the application, contact Kathleen Forbes at 805-875-8034.