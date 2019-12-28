County Lines: No trash collection on New Year's Day; Give blood, get dinner and a movie at Vitalant's Gift of Blood Drive

Students in Lompoc Unified School District who wish to attend a school other than their school of residence during the 2020-21 school year must have a parent or guardian apply for a transfer during the district's open enrollment period, which will continue through Jan. 15.

Students already enrolled with a transfer need not reapply to remain at their present school. However, matriculation from elementary to middle school or from middle to high school will require the submission of a new transfer application.

Although every effort is made to keep families together, siblings are not guaranteed approval, according to LUSD, and an application must be submitted even if the family already has a child attending a school other than the family's neighborhood school.

Transportation will not be provided for students who attend school on an approved intra-district transfer attendance application.

Applications can be accessed at www.lusd.org or picked up at the LUSD receptionist desk at 1301 North A St. For more information, call the attendance office at 805-742-3244.

