SANTA MARIA
No trash collection in city on Labor Day
Santa Maria residents will see changes to their trash and green waste/organics collection services on Monday due to Labor Day.
During holiday weeks, solid waste collection services as well as street sweeping occurs one day later than usual. Customers should place their residential containers outside by 6 a.m. the next day.
The Santa Maria Regional Landfill also will be closed Monday and reopen at 7 a.m. Tuesday.
All city administrative offices will be closed Monday as well.
For more information, contact the Utilities Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 7270.
SANTA MARIA
Free Family Swim Day set for Saturday
Families can swim free from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the Paul Nelson Aquatic Center in Santa Maria.
The Recreation and Parks Department along with PLAY Inc. is hosting the Free Family Swim Day at the center, located at 600 S. McClelland St.
Participants can enjoy music and swimming in the Olympic-size competition pool as well as the recreational pool that features a fan-shaped, zero-depth entryway.
Hot and prepackaged food also will be available for purchase at the McClelland Street Market in the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center.
Lifeguards are on duty during pool hours, although children under age 5 must always be accompanied by an adult in the water. Bathing suits are required.
For more information, contact the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.
SANTA MARIA
Library hosting high-energy learning experience for toddlers
Young children can learn and grow through stories, movement and music during Toddler Time at the Santa Maria Public Library.
The high-energy learning experience is for children ages 1 to 3, accompanied by their caregivers, with registration required.
Families can sign up for one of two six-week sessions, with the first held at 10 a.m. Tuesdays from Sept. 6 through Oct. 11. The second session will be offered at 10 a.m. Thursdays from Sept. 8 through Oct. 13.
Toddler Time will be held in the Youth Services Altrusa Theater at 421 S. McClelland St.
Hours of operation and more information about the library and its resources are available at www.cityofsantamaria.org/library.
For more information, contact the library's Youth Services Division at 805-925-0994, ext. 8564.
SANTA YNEZ
Christopher Cross to perform at Chumash Casino Resort
The 1980s yacht rock icon and five-time Grammy Award winner Christopher Cross will bring his 40th Anniversary Tour to the Chumash Casino Resort Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24.
Cross is a multiplatinum-selling recording artist and has sold over 10 million albums.
Cross burst onto the music scene in 1980 with the self-titled debut album “Sailing,” which peaked at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart.
That same year, the album helped him win five Grammy Awards, including Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Best New Artist, according to reports.
Over the course of his career, Cross earned an Oscar, Golden Globe and an Emmy nomination.
Cross in 1981 again found success with his hit single “Arthur’s Theme (Best That You Can Do),” which was the main theme song for the film “Arthur,” peaking at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart. The tune won the Oscar for Best Original Song.
Other notable songs that attained Billboard success include "Ride Like the Wind," "Never Be the Same" and "All Right."
In recent years, Cross released eight albums with a record label he launched in 2007.
Tickets for the show are $39, $44, $49, $59 and $69, and are available at The CLUB at Chumash or online at www.chumashcasino.com.
The resort is located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, and is an age 21-and-older venue.