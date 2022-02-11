SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
No temperature records set Friday
Although it may have seemed oppressively hot Friday, probably due to very little afternoon wind, neither Santa Maria nor Lompoc set temperature records, according to National Weather Service numbers.
The temperature at the Santa Maria Public Airport peaked at 81 degrees, while the record for the date was 84, set in 1971.
Lompoc was warmer with a high of 82 degrees. The old record for the date there was 88, also set in 1971.
Santa Ynez Valley was the hot spot in northern Santa Barbara County, baking gently under 84 degrees. The National Weather Service doesn’t keep track of temperature records there.
“It looks like the heat shifted north,” said John Lindsey, meteorologist for Pacific Gas and Electric Co. at Diablo Canyon Power Plant. “San Luis Obispo hit 86, and that’s a record. The old record was 82, set in 2016.”
Although Paso Robles only hit 79, it also broke the old record of 77, also set in 2016, Lindsey said.
Warm weather is expected to continue through the weekend, with forecast highs of 84 in Santa Maria, 81 in Lompoc and 87 in Santa Ynez Valley.
But a change in the weather is predicted Monday when a low-pressure system and cold front from the Pacific Northwest moves through the Central Coast.
Forecasters said there is a chance of light rain Monday night, but Lindsey said that doesn’t appear likely.
“The big story is we won’t get any rain, but it will be much, much cooler and really windy for Valentine’s Day,” Lindsey said. “Unfortunately, after that, it looks like dry weather through the end of the month.”
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Man injured in collision on Hwy 154 near Paradise Road
A male driver sustained moderate injuries Thursday after his sedan crashed into a Pacific Gas & Electric Co. truck on Highway 154 near Paradise Road.
Around 6:20 p.m., the sedan was traveling westbound on Highway 154 when it collided with the PG&E truck's trailer as it turned left from the eastbound lane onto Paradise Road. The sedan then spun out and hit a guardrail.
Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the scene and the driver was transferred to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, according to County Fire spokesman Mike Eliason.
The driver of the PG&E trailer was unharmed.
SANTA MARIA
Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce to host housing summit
The Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce is inviting community members to discuss the future of housing in Santa Maria during a summit Wednesday at the Radisson Hotel.
Hosted by the Chamber and the Home Builders Association of the Central Coast, the event that runs from 4 to 7 p.m. will be open to the public. Topics to be covered include new regulations, the costs of housing and future development options.
Panelists and speakers will include Chuen Ng, Santa Maria's directory of community development, and Russ Levanway, executive vice president for REACH — the Regional Economic Action Coalition of the Central Coast.
Although the event is free, registration is required on the Chamber's website.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Virtual forum will focus on fight for voting rights
What is being done in the fight for voting rights and what can be done to empower voters and defend democracy will be the focus of a virtual community forum set for Wednesday, Feb. 16, by the Santa Barbara League of Women Voters.
Three current League of Women Voters presidents from states experiencing voter suppression activities and legislation will be guests of the two-part forum, a League spokeswoman said.
The forum also will include a sneak peek at a new feature-length documentary film produced and directed by Santa Barbara area resident Beth Pitton-August titled "Just the Beginning: A Century of Political Power and the League of Women Voters.”
Pitton-August’s film explores the past, present and future of women’s political power through the lens of the 100-year history of the League of Women Voters and allied groups, the spokeswoman said.
Forum co-sponsors are the Santa Barbara Women’s Political Committee and the American Association of University Women.
To register for the forum, visit www.lwvsantabarbara.org/content.aspx?page_id=4002&club_id=741083&item_id=1478950.
SANTA MARIA
Celebrate Black History Month at the library
The Santa Maria Public Library will host the Santa Maria-Lompoc NAACP branch for a Black History Month celebration at 3 p.m. Feb. 19.
The celebration will be held in Lavagnino Plaza, in front of the main branch at 421 S McClelland St., and will include speeches, reflections, dances, poetry and music that celebrates the rich history of African American culture. Light refreshments will be served.
The NAACP is the nation's oldest and largest civil rights organization. It is dedicated to ensuring the social, political, educational and economic equality of all citizens by removing barriers of racial discrimination and hatred through the democratic process.
Questions can be directed to the library at 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.