LOMPOC
No charges recommended against resident who housed 100-plus dogs
Charges were not pursued against a Lompoc resident who was discovered housing more than 100 Chihuahuas and Chihuahua mixes inside their apartment in October, according to Santa Barbara County Animal Services.
The landlord of the home, whose address was not provided, notified Animal Services of the dogs on Oct. 22, 2020, and upon arriving, employees discovered 104 dogs inside the home, said Director Angela Yates. The resident was not identified.
After completing an investigation in December, Animal Services officials did not recommend charges to the District Attorney's Office for the resident who had violated an ordinance that limits the number of animals allowed without a permit. Instead, Yates recommended counseling and support.
"All of the dogs were in good physical condition and there was no signs of neglect or abuse," said Yates, adding that the resident fully cooperated with staff. "The bottom line is that this started as a good Samaritan trying to help animals, but it ended up clearly out of control."
The dogs were later surrendered to various animal shelters locally and across the state to be put up for adoption.
"This case is a perfect example of how Santa Barbara County Animal Services can provide more community-based support," Yates said. "We recognized that there was no intentional harm and took the opportunity to provide education and counseling rather than pursue legal action.”
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
26 County Jail inmates test positive for COVID-19
Twenty-six Santa Barbara County Jail inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 in a new outbreak that has emerged at the facility, according to a sheriff's spokesman on Wednesday.
The inmates, who were housed in two separate units located in the male basement dormitory, reported experiencing symptoms of the coronavirus on Tuesday and were subsequently tested, according to Lt. Erik Raney, who added 26 of 60 tests administered came back positive for the disease.
All inmates who tested positive for the coronavirus are in the process of being quarantined as they are monitored and receive treatment from jail medical staff.
Routine surveillance testing on the inmates who tested negative for the disease will continue for the next 14 days. Contact tracing is underway to identify the source of the outbreak and identify any potential staff exposures, Raney added.
A total of 187 inmates have tested positive for the coronavirus at the jail, including 33 inmates who tested positive upon intake and one inmate who died from the disease, since March 2020.
SANTA MARIA
Rec and Parks offers free youth pickleball clinics in February, March
Youths from ages 7 to 13 are invited to join the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department and the Santa Maria Pickleball Club for a series of free pickleball clinics at Hagerman Sports Complex in the coming weeks.
The youth clinics will be held at the six newly-constructed pickleball courts at the complex, city spokesman Mark van de Kamp said. Similar clinics were held in the fall to introduce youths to the sport and help sharpen skills.
"The sport of pickleball is an inclusive activity for all ages that combines the structure of tennis with similar scoring to table tennis. It is an easy sport for beginners to learn and develop into a fun and fast-paced game," van de Kamp said.
Each two-day clinic runs from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays and contains 10 available slots. Three clinics are offered as follows:
- Feb. 22 and 24 — registration deadline, Feb. 18
- March 8 and 10 — registration deadline, March 4
- March 22 and 24 — registration deadline, March 18
To register for a spot, visit cityofsantamaria.org/register and select one of the three clinics.
A face mask will be required for all participants and social distancing will be enforced, van de Kamp said.
City residents also can reserve pickleball courts at Hagerman from 1 to 9 p.m. weekdays by calling the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.