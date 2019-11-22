SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY
Nipomo man sentenced to 130 years in prison for molesting three children
A Nipomo man on Wednesday was sentenced to 130 years in state prison for the sexual molestation of three children under age 14, according to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.
William Martinez Perez, 59, was convicted of six felony counts of lewd act on a child under age 14 for three separate victims, spanning several years between 2001 and 2005 and 2011 and 2016, SLO County District Attorney Dan Dow said.
The jury also found two enhancements related to crimes committed against multiple victims to be true after deliberating for a half-day at the San Luis Obispo County Superior Court.
"It was incredibly brave and courageous for these young people to report what was done to them and to testify in court across the room from their abuser," Dow said. "This sentence sends a strong message to predators that if you harm children in our community, you will be punished severely."
The investigation was conducted by the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Department and was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Julie Antos.
LOMPOC
Donors sought for 'Angel Tree Project,' which supports seniors
Members of the Lompoc community are once again encouraged to be an "angel" this holiday season by bringing joy to a local senior citizen.
The Valley of Flowers Half-Century Club has resumed its annual Senior Angel Tree Project, an initiative through which local residents are encouraged to buy a gift for a chosen senior, wrap that gift and sign their name as that senior’s angel. The gifts then will be delivered to seniors residing at the Lompoc Comprehensive Care Center, Lompoc Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, and Fountain Square of Lompoc.
"Many people do not have family in the area or friends to visit them," read a portion of a statement from the Half-Century Club announcing the 17th annual campaign. "Make this holiday something special."
Anyone who wishes to be an angel is asked to attend the Maker's Market scheduled for 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at The Dwelling on the campus of Trinity Church of the Nazarene, 500 E. North Ave. At that event will be a Christmas tree adorned with gift tags that have the names of local seniors and suggested gifts.
Once gifts are purchased and wrapped with the senior's name firmly affixed, the gifts should be dropped off at one of three locations: Bank of the Sierra, at 705 W. Central Ave.; Mechanics Bank (formerly Rabobank), at 828 North H St.; or Vandenberg Village Community Center District, at 3745 Constellation Road.
All gifts need to be turned in by Tuesday, Dec. 17.
For more information, contact the Valley of Flowers Half-Century Club at 805-736-6669.
SOLVANG
Elementary School District seeks applicants for vacancy on board of trustees
Solvang Elementary School District board of trustees will make a provisional appointment to the board to fill a vacancy created by a resignation.
The appointment will be for a vacancy with a term ending in December 2022, said Emily Pakulski, executive assistant to the superintendent.
Persons interested in applying for the provisional appointment must submit a written application to the district office no later than 9 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6.
To be eligible, applicants must be registered voters and reside within the Solvang School District boundary.
Written applications will be reviewed by a committee to determine eligibility, Pakulski said.
Eligible candidates then will be interviewed in an open session of the board at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, when trustees will accept oral or written input from the public.
The provisional appointment will be made by a majority vote of the board, Pakulski said.
For more information, contact Pakulski at 688-4810, ext. 4453, or epakulski@solvangschool.org.