MONTEREY COUNTY
Nipomo man pleads guilty to assault charges after shooting marbles at passing cars
A Nipomo man pleaded guilty Thursday to dozens of assault charges after shooting marbles at passing motorists in Monterey County during a string of incidents from 2019 to 2020.
Charles Lafferty, 54, was charged with 30 counts of assault with a deadly weapon, including two counts against police officers, involving him firing marbles at passing motorists along Highway 101, according to Monterey County Deputy District Attorney Matthew L'Heureux.
Lafferty initially pleaded not guilty to 79 charges on Jan. 27, 2020, but the remaining 49 charges were dropped as part of a plea agreement. He is expected to receive 15 years in state prison when he is sentenced on June 29.
Lafferty was arrested at his home in Nipomo on Jan. 22, 2020, after the California Highway Patrol formed an investigative task force in November 2019 following an uptick in incidents the prior month, according to CHP Capt. Kevin Foster. Police seized a slingshot, a replacement band and 55 marbles from his vehicle when he was arrested.
In total, more than 70 incidents were investigated in San Benito and Monterey counties, including near Prunedale, from Feb. 19, 2019, to Jan. 5, 2020, according to Foster. Two incidents involved attacks on CHP officers responding to earlier reports.
Six people, including a child, received minor cuts and scrapes from broken glass in the attacks, but no collisions occurred, according to Foster.
L'Heureux said Lafferty worked part time for a food service company in Monterey County at the time and became a suspect after his vehicle was identified at the scene of several incidents.
Lafferty admitted to shooting marbles at passing cars using a slingshot but never provided the exact number of times, according to L'Heureux, who added that Lafferty did not disclose a motive during police interviews.
SANTA MARIA
Library celebrates Armed Forces Day with activity, VetNow presentation
In honor of Armed Forces Day on May 15, the Santa Maria Public Library will offer an aviation-themed craft kit and a virtual demonstration of online resource service VetNow this month.
Kits contain a wood model aircraft activity, a journal, a bookmark and a Veterans Resource Guide from the California Department of Veterans Affairs, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.
VetNow is a free online service for job seekers, veterans and their families, offering support services including job searching, interview and resume preparation, employment transition and navigation of Veterans Affairs.
Registration is required for both the kits and the virtual VetNow event, which will take place over Zoom at 3 p.m. May 15.
Patrons can register for kits and the event via the library's events calendar at cityofsantamaria.org/Library or by calling the library at 805-925-0994.
Kits will be available for pickup during grab-and-go hours at the Main Branch Library, located at 421 S. McClelland St. in Santa Maria, from May 10 to 15.
Grab-and-go hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. A full list of library branch locations and hours is available at cityofsantamaria.org/library.
"The presentation and kits are supported in whole or in part by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act, administered in California by the state librarian," van de Kamp said.
For more information, contact the Santa Maria Public Library at 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.