County Lines: Nipomo man accused of shooting marbles at passing cars pleads not guilty to 79 charges

MONTEREY COUNTY
Nipomo man accused of shooting marbles at passing cars pleads not guilty to 79 charges
A Nipomo man accused of a yearlong string of incidents in which he used a slingshot to launch marbles at passing cars along Highway 101 near Prunedale pleaded not guilty to more than 70 charges in Monterey County Superior Court on Monday.
Charles Lafferty, 52, was arrested by California Highway Patrol investigators on Jan. 22 in Monterey County, according to spokesman Capt. Kyle Foster.
Lafferty appeared for an arraignment in Department 1 of the Monterey County Superior Court on Monday and pleaded not guilty to 79 counts, which include 74 counts of assault with a deadly weapon without a firearm, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer and three counts of child abuse, according to Deputy District Attorney Matthew L'Heureux.
His next court hearing is tentatively scheduled for a preliminary hearing Feb. 20 in Department 1, L'Heureux said.
The alleged attacks resulted in five people, including a child, receiving minor injuries due to broken glass, Foster said, although no collisions resulted.
CHP launched an investigation after the first reported incident in February 2019 and formed a task force in November following an uptick in incidents in October, Foster said.
All total, Foster said the CHP investigated 69 incidents that occurred in Monterey and San Benito counties between Feb. 19, 2019, and Jan. 5, 2020.
Lafferty is currently in Monterey County Jail. His bail is set at $517,000, according to L'Heureux.
SANTA MARIA
Library, Operation Surf to screen documentary focused on veterans
As part of an ongoing series of library programs for veterans, the Santa Maria Public Library will host a screening of the documentary Resurface in partnership with nonprofit Operation Surf on Friday, Jan. 31.
The program will take place at 2 p.m. in Shepard Hall, located 421 S. McClelland St., and will be followed by a panel with Operation Surf founder Van Curaza and veterans who have participated in the nonprofit.
The mission of Operation Surf is to promote healing for wounded veterans and help them move forward through the experience of surfing, according to the nonprofit website.
The Santa Maria Public Library has partnered with the California Center for the Book, a program within the California Library Association, to offer resources for veterans and the community such as Community Conversations with Veterans and Veterans Connect @ the Library, according to a city spokesperson.
The 26-minute film highlights the experience of Iraq veteran Bobby Lane, who suffered from severe post-traumatic stress following his deployment before meeting Curaza, a former big-wave surfer, before establishing Operation Surf.
Along with a one-week program that focuses on recreational therapy throughout the country, the nonprofit also offers a free six-month surfing program for wounded veterans on the Central Coast called OS6.
Library hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays.
Questions may be directed to the Library’s Information Desk at 805-925-0994.