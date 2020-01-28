County Lines: Nipomo man accused of shooting marbles at passing cars pleads not guilty to 79 charges

His next court hearing is tentatively scheduled for a preliminary hearing Feb. 20 in Department 1, L'Heureux said.

The alleged attacks resulted in five people, including a child, receiving minor injuries due to broken glass, Foster said, although no collisions resulted.

CHP launched an investigation after the first reported incident in February 2019 and formed a task force in November following an uptick in incidents in October, Foster said.

All total, Foster said the CHP investigated 69 incidents that occurred in Monterey and San Benito counties between Feb. 19, 2019, and Jan. 5, 2020.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

Lafferty is currently in Monterey County Jail. His bail is set at $517,000, according to L'Heureux.

SANTA MARIA

Library, Operation Surf to screen documentary focused on veterans

As part of an ongoing series of library programs for veterans, the Santa Maria Public Library will host a screening of the documentary Resurface in partnership with nonprofit Operation Surf on Friday, Jan. 31.