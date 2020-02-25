County Lines: Nipomo inmate dies in custody at County Jail

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY
Nipomo inmate dies in custody at County Jail
A Nipomo man died Monday at the San Luis Obispo County Jail, hours after he was arrested on suspicion of DUI in front of Nipomo Elementary School, according to a sheriff's spokesman.
Gregory Louis Trujillo, 62, of Nipomo suffered a suspected medical event in the intake/release area about an hour and a half after arriving at the jail, said San Luis Obispo County sheriff's spokesman Tony Cipolla.
Trujillo's death is under investigation, although officials do not believe foul play was involved.
Trujillo was arrested at 3:10 p.m. Monday on suspicion of DUI in front of Nipomo Elementary School. He was transported to a local hospital for a blood draw, exam and clearance for booking.
After he was cleared, Trujillo was transported to the jail, where he arrived at 6:40 p.m. and was processed.
Trujillo remained in the intake holding cell pending release when another inmate alerted custody staff at 8:15 p.m. that something was wrong with him, according to Cipolla.
Medical and custody staff immediately rendered aid but were unsuccessful.
Prior to his death, Trujillo did not complain and officials had no indication he was ill, Cipollo said.
Trujillo's cause of death is pending an autopsy.
The Sheriff's Office Coroners Unit, Detective Unit and the District Attorney's Office are investigating.
SOLVANG
Two State of City programs set for Friday
The city of Solvang will present two separate 2020 Solvang State of the City programs on Friday, themed “Spirit of Solvang, History and Vision."
The first session, to be held from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., will take place at the Solvang Veterans Memorial Hall, 1745 Mission Drive. Mayor Ryan Toussaint will present accomplishments and an introduction to coming city initiatives. The meeting is free and open to the public.
Featured guest speakers will include Esther Jacobsen Bates, executive director of the Elverhøj Museum of History and Art; René Gross Kærskov, co-CEO of Hirsch Bedner Associates and owner/developer of the Copenhagen House; Ken Hira, president of Kosmont Companies; and students from Niels Brock Copenhagen Business College who are currently visiting from Denmark.
Also open to the public, the second ticketed city address, which includes lunch, will be held from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at the Hotel Corque's Root 246 banquet room, 400 Alisal Road, Solvang.
Advance reservations are required.
Tickets for the luncheon meeting are $35 each and can be purchased online at eventbrite.com/e/state-of-the-city-luncheon-tickets-93149922927?aff=city
The afternoon session will again feature a presentation by Toussaint, followed by guest speakers Assemblywoman Monique Limón, Bates and Kærskov.
Hira will also discuss economic development, and Jim Knell of SIMA Corp. will discuss project approval request building development.
Breakout sessions will be held in separate banquet rooms from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., where city, county and industry professionals will be available to discuss infrastructure topics.
For more information and to reserve seats for the luncheon event, contact Angie Aguirre at 805-419-5666 or events@solvangusa.com.
For more information about the State of the City meetings, visit www.CityofSolvang.com, facebook.com/CityofSolvang or @CityofSolvang.
LOMPOC
AARP volunteers offering free tax preparation
A group of AARP volunteers are providing free income tax services to Lompoc community members through mid-April.
The IRS-certified tax preparation services, provided by AARP Foundation Tax-Aide volunteers, will be available by appointment at the Dick DeWees Community and Senior Center, 1120 W. Ocean Ave. Appointments are available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays through April 11.
Appointments can be made by calling 805-430-9448. Callers are asked to leave a message with their name and phone number.
The services are open to all taxpayers.
Recipients of the services are asked to bring their Social Security card or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number, government-issued photo ID, 2018 tax return, and all 2019 income statements to their appointment. Additionally, anyone who would like to receive their refund via direct deposit is asked to bring savings and checking account information.
For more information, visit aarp.org/taxdocs.