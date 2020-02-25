County Lines: Nipomo inmate dies in custody at County Jail

Medical and custody staff immediately rendered aid but were unsuccessful.

Prior to his death, Trujillo did not complain and officials had no indication he was ill, Cipollo said.

Trujillo's cause of death is pending an autopsy.

The Sheriff's Office Coroners Unit, Detective Unit and the District Attorney's Office are investigating.

SOLVANG

Two State of City programs set for Friday

The city of Solvang will present two separate 2020 Solvang State of the City programs on Friday, themed “Spirit of Solvang, History and Vision."

The first session, to be held from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., will take place at the Solvang Veterans Memorial Hall, 1745 Mission Drive. Mayor Ryan Toussaint will present accomplishments and an introduction to coming city initiatives. The meeting is free and open to the public.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up