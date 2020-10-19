County Lines: Next cleanup scheduled for Santa Maria Cemetery

SANTA MARIA
Next cleanup scheduled for Santa Maria Cemetery
Community members are asked to remove any flowers or other items placed near their loved ones' headstones at the Santa Maria Cemetery by Oct. 25 in preparation for a cleanup next week.
All items including balloons, stakes and flags that are left behind will be removed during the cleanup, which will continue from Oct. 25 to 30, according to Cemetery Manager Nick Salvesen.
Per cemetery rules, flowers must be kept in headstone vases at all times and cannot protrude into the mowing area. Plantings, balloons, stakes, glass, rocks, fences and barricades are not permitted at or near the graves, Salvesen said.
The cemetery is located at 1501 S. College Drive.
PG&E electrical improvements to cause traffic delays along Railroad Avenue
Electrical equipment replacements along a 4-mile corridor from Nipomo to Santa Maria are expected to cause traffic delays along North Railroad Avenue during the next two months, according to Pacific Gas & Electric Co.
The project, requested by the North American Electric Reliability Corp. to improve local transmission reliability, began on Monday along Highway 101 in Nipomo.
While work along Highway 101 should not cause any delays, traffic control measures will be in place along North Railroad Avenue beginning Oct. 28, when crews start the bulk of their work along the Mesa-Santa Maria circuit, PG&E spokesman Mark Mesesan said.
Work will begin near the north end of the Santa Maria Levee Trail and travel south along Railroad Avenue to near West Cook Street.
The updates are needed to ensure that PG&E's transmission system lines are in compliance with federal height requirements, according to Mesesan.
PG&E customers seeking more information can contact PG&E’s customer service hotline at 800-743-5000 or email electricreliability@pge.com.
Lompoc man injured in North D Street shooting
A Lompoc man was injured in a shooting Saturday on North D Street.
Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 700 block of North D Street at about 3 p.m., according to Lompoc Police Sgt. Charles Scott.
Upon arrival, officers located a man who was shot in the lower back.
The man was transported to Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, where he was treated for a minor gunshot injury and later released, according to Scott.
A suspect wasn't identified, but the investigation will continue.
Scott did not comment on whether the shooting was gang-related.
Bank of SM posts asset, loan, deposit increases
Community Bank of Santa Maria posted increases in total assets, net loans and total deposits in its earnings report for the period ending Sept. 30, with much of that due to a government-sponsored loan program, a bank official said.
Janet Silveria, president and CEO of bank holding company Community Bancorp of Santa Maria, said total assets were $327.6 million at Sept. 30, an increase of 24% over the $264 million reported on the same date in 2019.
Net loans grew 35%, from $180.1 million at Sept. 30, 2019, to $243.2 million at Sept. 30 this year, and total deposits increased 27%, from $233.3 million at Sept. 30, 2019, to $297 million on that date this year.
Silveria attributed most of the increases in total assets, net loans and total deposits to the government-sponsored Paycheck Protection Program loans offered through the Small Business Administration.
She said the bank assisted 461 businesses with a total of $57.6 million in loans, which had a positive impact on the bank, businesses, their employees and the regional economy.
While total income was up from $9.286 million at Sept. 30, 2019, to $9.460 million at Sept. 30, 2020, the year-to-date net income on that date was reported at $1.688 million, down from the $2.007 million reported at Sept. 30, 2019.
Silveria attributed the 16% decline to one-time expenses related to production of Paycheck Protection Program loans and increased staffing to keep branches open during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The bank expects to recoup the additional expenses through SBA loan fees.
For more information about the bank, visit www.yourcbsm.com.
