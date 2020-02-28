County Lines: New lamppost banners adorn streets downtown

SANTA MARIA

New lamppost banners adorn streets downtown

The Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau, in partnership with the Santa Maria Valley Tourism Marketing District, has designed and hung new lamppost banners welcoming visitors to the city.

The banners are located in downtown Santa Maria at Broadway and Main streets and Stowell and Betteravia roads.

Along with welcoming greetings, the banners feature art that references the region's wineries, agriculture and tourist attractions.

“We’re excited to have these new banners to help welcome guests to our region,” said Jennifer Harrison, director of the Santa Maria Valley Visitors Bureau. “We hope these will echo the Santa Maria Valley’s welcoming atmosphere to greet people coming to Santa Maria from Highway 101.”

SANTA MARIA

Volunteer judges needed for business student competition

Nearly 200 students from colleges around the state will converge on Santa Maria from March 13 to 15 for the annual state conference of California Phi Beta Lambda, the collegiate division of the Future Business Leaders of America.