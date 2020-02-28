County Lines: New lamppost banners adorn streets downtown

SANTA MARIA
New lamppost banners adorn streets downtown
The Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau, in partnership with the Santa Maria Valley Tourism Marketing District, has designed and hung new lamppost banners welcoming visitors to the city.
The banners are located in downtown Santa Maria at Broadway and Main streets and Stowell and Betteravia roads.
Along with welcoming greetings, the banners feature art that references the region's wineries, agriculture and tourist attractions.
“We’re excited to have these new banners to help welcome guests to our region,” said Jennifer Harrison, director of the Santa Maria Valley Visitors Bureau. “We hope these will echo the Santa Maria Valley’s welcoming atmosphere to greet people coming to Santa Maria from Highway 101.”
SANTA MARIA
Volunteer judges needed for business student competition
Nearly 200 students from colleges around the state will converge on Santa Maria from March 13 to 15 for the annual state conference of California Phi Beta Lambda, the collegiate division of the Future Business Leaders of America.
The conference will again be held at the Santa Maria Radisson, said Glenn Morris, president and CEO of the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce.
A major part of the conference is a series of business-related competitions, including public speaking, interviewing and case study presentations, with the top performers earning the right to attend the organization’s national leadership conference in Salt Lake City this summer.
Morris said 20 to 30 volunteer judges are needed to review the student performances and select the winners Saturday, March 14.
Sessions lasting three to four hours will be held in both the morning and the afternoon, he said.
Anyone interested in serving as a judge can fill out an availability form at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdsymLfiFfCaGh2GCG13Aj1v92zUKN7Mz_dpxYBCW-cyZdryA/viewform.
For more information, contact Morris at 805-925-2403, ext. 825, or glenn@santamaria.com.
LOMPOC
AARP volunteers offering free tax preparation
A group of AARP volunteers are providing free income tax services to Lompoc community members through mid-April.
The IRS-certified tax preparation services, provided by AARP Foundation Tax-Aide volunteers, will be available by appointment at the Dick DeWees Community and Senior Center, 1120 W. Ocean Ave. Appointments are available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays through April 11.
Appointments can be made by calling 805-430-9448. Callers are asked to leave a message with their name and phone number.
The services are open to all taxpayers.
Recipients of the services are asked to bring their Social Security card or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number, government-issued photo ID, 2018 tax return, and all 2019 income statements to their appointment. Additionally, anyone who would like to receive their refund via direct deposit is asked to bring savings and checking account information.
For more information, visit aarp.org/taxdocs.