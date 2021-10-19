SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
New hours coming to Santa Maria, Guadalupe library branches
Santa Maria Public Library patrons can expect expanded hours at the Santa Maria Main Branch and adjusted hours at the Guadalupe location beginning Nov. 1.
The Main Branch Library, currently open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, will now be open one extra hour each day with new hours of 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The Main Branch Library is located at 421 S. McClelland St.
Weekday hours at the Guadalupe Branch Library will be adjusted from noon to 4 p.m. to the new schedule of 1 to 5 p.m. Weekend hours of 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. will remain the same, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.
The Guadalupe branch is located at 4719 W. Main St., Suite D.
Residents may direct questions to library staff at 805-925-0994, ext. 8563.
For more information about library locations and hours, visit cityofsantamaira.org/library.
SANTA MARIA
Rec and Parks to host Halloween pet parade, costume contest
Animal lovers are invited to get into the Halloween spirit with a parade and costume contest for pets and their owners at Rotary Centennial Park on Oct. 31.
The Howl-o-ween Pet Parade and Costume Contest lasts from 1 to 3 p.m. and is hosted by the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department in partnership with People for Leisure and Youth Inc.
Owners of all ages and their animals can show off their costumes in the pet parade, which begins at 1:30 p.m., while judges decide who stole the show in different categories. Winners and prizes will be presented at 2:30 p.m.
Spectators are welcome to the event and do not need to own a pet to attend.
Those interested in entering the parade must register online at santamariaplay.org. A $10 registration fee will be applied, with all proceeds going toward PLAY, which funds recreation programs and activities throughout Santa Maria.
Residents can direct questions to the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
County reports additional COVID-19 death
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported the death of one additional resident from COVID-19 on Tuesday, along with 39 additional cases of the illness.
The death was of a resident between the ages of 30 and 49 residing in the North County areas of Guadalupe, Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama and New Cuyama, according to county public health data.
In total, the Public Health Department has reported 517 deaths from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.
Over 43,000 total COVID-19 cases have been reported in the county, including 266 that are currently active and contagious.
As of Tuesday, 34 county residents were hospitalized for COVID-19, including 14 in the intensive care unit, according to county data.
Santa Barbara County Public Health officials urge all residents age 12 and older to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to prevent against severe illness and death from the virus.
Just over 70% of eligible county residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 78% have received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to county data.
The vaccine is free and available regardless of documentation status and health insurance is not required. To find a nearby walk-in clinic or appointment, visit myturn.ca.gov.