Lompoc
Neighbor arrested in missing woman's death
The neighbor of a 74-year-old Lompoc woman who was reported missing June 6 has been arrested on suspicion of murder, according to the Lompoc Police Department.
Eldri Jauch was last seen the morning of June 4 and was reported missing by her sister, according to Lompoc Police.
On Sunday, Lompoc officers located Jauch’s body at the home of her neighbor, 35-year-old Melissa Martin, thanks to a tip.
“Unfortunately, she was found deceased,” read a portion of the Lompoc Police Department’s Sunday statement. “Jauch’s death is now classified as a homicide."
On Monday, Lompoc police officers tracked Martin to a home in the Santa Ynez/Buellton area and arrested her on suspicion of murder.
Jauch's death marks the fourth homicide investigation this year for the Lompoc Police Department.
Anyone with information about Jauch's death is encouraged by Lompoc Police to contact Sgt. Augustin Arias at 805-736-2341.
Santa Maria
Cause of structure fire under investigation
The cause of a fire that damaged a northeast Santa Maria home on Saturday night is under investigation.
Around 9 p.m., the Santa Maria Fire Department responded to a home at North College Drive and East Hermosa Street with four engines, one truck company and a battalion chief after receiving multiple reports of a house fire.
When firefighters arrived, flames were progressing through the house, a department spokesman said. An interior attack by firefighters coordinated with crews performing vertical ventilation on the roof brought the fire under control in about 20 minutes.
All occupants exited the home before firefighters arrived, a department spokesman said. Two individuals were transported to the hospital by American Medical Response.
A board-up company secured the building and the property was turned over to the owner.