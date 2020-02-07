County Lines: Nearly 500 names suggested for new school in Enos Ranch development

The two-story, 60,000-square-foot campus will include 26 classrooms and can accommodate up to 900 students in transitional kindergarten through sixth grade.

In addition to a large multipurpose room and enclosed food service area, the new school will feature an outdoor learning space and a shared learning commons. Space for the district's Therapeutic Learning Program is also included at the site.

Officials previously identified an undeveloped parcel in the northern section of the commercial development as the site for the new school. Though discussions about placing a school in the area can be traced as far back as 1999, plans were seriously explored after voters approved Measure T — a $45 million bond measure — in 2014.

Santa Maria-Bonita is home to the 11 largest elementary schools in Santa Barbara County in terms of student enrollment, according to Superintendent Luke Ontiveros.

SANTA BARBARA

Judge orders case to proceed against surgeon accused of attempted murder, kidnapping

A Superior Court judge on Wednesday determined there was enough evidence to uphold felony charges against a San Jose surgeon who is accused of attacking another woman at a Goleta bowling alley during a December court-ordered visitation with her son before fleeing to Montana.

Dr. Theresa Colosi appeared for a preliminary hearing before Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge Michael Carrozzo, who ordered her case to proceed.

Colosi, 55, pleaded not guilty on Dec. 27 to four felonies including attempted murder, attempted kidnapping, attempted child kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon likely to produce great bodily injury; and violating a court order to prevent domestic violence, a misdemeanor.

Additionally, Colosi denied two enhancements: personal use of a deadly or dangerous weapon and great bodily injury.

Colosi was listed on Lompoc Valley Medical Center's website as an orthopedic surgeon who saw patients at the hospital's North H Street facility, although a spokeswoman said Colosi never worked there.

Her charges stem from the morning of Dec. 8 when she met with her son and the victim, identified as Cindy Haan, in the parking lot of Zodo's Bowling and Beyond, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.

During the visitation, Colosi allegedly struck Haan at least twice in the head and across the face with a metal object that left an inches-long gash that extended down the middle of Haan's face, according to court records.

Colosi fled the scene without her son, Zick said, then chartered a private jet from the Lompoc Airport to Montana with $900,000 in cash she withdrew from her bank account.

Police in Whitefish, Montana, arrested Colosi on Dec. 10. She was extradited on Dec. 19 to Santa Barbara County, where she was booked into the Main Jail. No bail amount has been set.

Colosi is set to appear for an arraignment on information at 8:30 a.m. Feb. 10 in Department 12 of Superior Court in Santa Barbara.