Lompoc
Narcotics search leads to 5 arrests
Five people were arrested Tuesday after officers from the Lompoc Police Department served a narcotics-related search warrant about 6:40 a.m. in the 100 block of South G Street.
Suspects who were initially taken into custody included 31-year-old David Martinez on an arrest warrant for failure to appear and 31-year-old Melissa Terrones on a felony arrest warrant for failure to appear, a Police Department spokesman said.
Also taken into custody were 38-year-old Brandon Bocock on a misdemeanor arrest warrant for failure to appear and suspicion of possessing a controlled substance, 32-year-old Catherine Ball on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation and a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear in a shoplifting case and 47-year-old Adam Price on suspicion of possessing drug paraphernalia, the spokesman said.
Four of the suspects were booked into jail, and one was released at the scene after being issued a citation. However, police did not identify which one was released.
Because of the condition of the building, inspectors from the city’s Code Enforcement Department were called and disconnected the natural gas and electric services.
The inspectors will continue to address the condition of the structure with the property owner, the police spokesman said.
Santa Barbara County
Calendar showcasing area agriculture available for purchase
The 2019 "I Am Ag" calendar features 13 scenic photos of Santa Barbara County's diverse agricultural regions — from Santa Maria farms and ranches to Lompoc flower fields and Santa Ynez Valley vineyards.
The calendar is available for $20 at the following locations:
- Farm Supply Co. in Santa Maria and Buellton, 1920 N. Broadway, Santa Maria; 700 McMurray Road, Buellton.
- Santa Barbara County Farm Bureau, 180 Industrial Way, Buellton.
- Santa Maria Fairpark, 937 S.Thornburg St., Santa Maria.
- Santa Maria Times, 3200 Skyway Drive, Santa Maria.
Proceeds from calendar sales will support agricultural advocacy, outreach and education programs sponsored by the county Farm Bureau.
Calendar sponsors are:
- California Community Colleges Doing What Matters (Agriculture Water Environmental Technology)
- ERG
- Hancock College
- Babe Farms
- Community Bank of Santa Maria
- Ellwood Ranch
- Farm Supply Co.
- Innovative Produce
- Plantel Nurseries
- Santa Maria Fairpark
- Santa Maria Times
- Santa Ynez Valley Star
- Santa Maria Valley Chamber
- Rural Planning Services & Urban Planning Concepts