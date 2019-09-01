SANTA MARIA
Narcotics, firearms seized, wanted felon arrested
One man was arrested Friday and a quantity of three illegal drugs, drug sales materials and cash were allegedly seized as a result of a Santa Maria Police Department Special Enforcement Team narcotics investigation, a department spokesman said.
Special Enforcement Team officers’ narcotics investigation about 7 p.m. resulted in the arrest of Christopher Allen Alley, 30, and a probation search in the 1000 block of West Morrison Street, Sgt. Woody Vega said.
Vega said officers seized 59 grams of fentanyl, 144 grams of heroin, 102 grams of methamphetamine, drug scales, drug packaging material and $1,215 in cash, along with a loaded firearm previously reported stolen in a residential burglary and ammunition.
Alley was arrested on suspicion of possessing fentanyl for sale, possessing heroin for sale, possessing methamphetamine for sale and possessing stolen property and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail.
Vega said the $1,215 in cash was seized pending an asset forfeiture determination.
As a convicted felon, Alley was also arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm and a felon in possession of ammunition.
Warrants for Alley’s arrest had also been issued in Santa Clara County, San Luis Obispo County and Ventura County as well as Santa Barbara County, Vega said.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Labor Day cancels supervisors meeting
The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors will not meet Sept. 3 because the first Tuesday of the month, which is a regular meeting date, falls right after the Labor Day holiday Monday.
The supervisors' next meeting is set for Tuesday, Sept.10, in the Board Hearing Room on the fourth floor of the County Administration Building at 105 E. Anapamu St. in Santa Barbara.
North County residents who can’t attend can watch the proceedings and provide testimony from the Supervisors Conference Room in the Joseph Centeno Administration Building at 511 E. Lakeside Parkway in Santa Maria.
Residents also watch the meeting by linking to a live streamed video through the supervisors webpage at www.countyofsb.org/bos or on YouTube.
Supervisors don’t meet on the fourth Tuesday, so the second and last meeting of the month will take place Sept. 17 in the Joseph Centeno Administration Building in Santa Maria.
Meetings start at 9 a.m., and agendas are usually posted on the board’s webpage the Friday before the meeting.