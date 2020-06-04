County Lines: NAACP chapter announces separate solidarity rallies today in Santa Maria, Lompoc

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
NAACP chapter announces separate solidarity rallies today in Santa Maria, Lompoc
The Santa-Maria Lompoc NAACP chapter will host two two separate solidarity rallies in Santa Maria and Lompoc today, with both scheduled to start at 5 p.m.
The Santa Maria rally will be held outside City Hall, and the Lompoc rally will be held at the corner of North H Street and Central Avenue.
Regional NAACP chapters began organizing demonstrations last weekend to show solidarity for the black community following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis on Memorial Day, according to Santa Maria-Lompoc NAACP chapter President Lawanda Lyons-Pruitt.
As part of this regional effort, the San Luis Obispo County NAACP chapter also scheduled a rally outside the San Luis Obispo Courthouse at 5 p.m. today.
The Santa Maria-Lompoc NAACP chapter is requiring participants to practice social distancing, wear masks and refrain from violence.
SAN LUIS OBISPO
Dream Big Darling launches 7-week virtual mentorship program for women in wine
San Luis Obispo-based nonprofit Dream Big Darling has launched a new seven-week mentorship series aimed at maximizing career growth for up-and-coming women in the food, wine and spirits industry.
Themed “Ready, Set, Grow,” the free series will broadcast live via Zoom every Wednesday at 4 p.m for the next seven weeks starting June 3. Each of the seven weekly sessions will feature a 30-minute topical presentation by a keynote speaker, followed by a 15-minute question-and-answer portion.
“This is a pivotal time for so many young professionals because the world is changing right before our eyes,” said Amanda Wittstrom-Higgins, founder of Dream Big Darling. “We want to help them sharpen their skills and put their best foot forward.”
The June 3 session, "Building a Better Future — Mastering the Hiring Process," features keynote speaker Wine Business Monthly Founder Erin Kirschenmann who will address the employer’s market and how to appeal to hiring managers through effective self-marketing.
Featured in the June 10 second session of the series will be Regine Rousseau, CEO of Shall We Wine and Christine Curtis, creative director at Dream Big Darling.
Titled "Lights, Camera, Action — Tips for Being Your Best Self on Camera", the session will provide an overview of how to build a professional brand with the use of video that includes learning how to "be comfortable, engaging and powerful when the lights are on and the camera is rolling."
Dream Big Darling states that the series is designed to provide practical and timely insights for professional development, personal success and career advancement.
For more information and to register, go to www.dreambigdarling.org/events.
