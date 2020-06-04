County Lines: NAACP chapter announces separate solidarity rallies today in Santa Maria, Lompoc

SAN LUIS OBISPO

Dream Big Darling launches 7-week virtual mentorship program for women in wine

San Luis Obispo-based nonprofit Dream Big Darling has launched a new seven-week mentorship series aimed at maximizing career growth for up-and-coming women in the food, wine and spirits industry.

Themed “Ready, Set, Grow,” the free series will broadcast live via Zoom every Wednesday at 4 p.m for the next seven weeks starting June 3. Each of the seven weekly sessions will feature a 30-minute topical presentation by a keynote speaker, followed by a 15-minute question-and-answer portion.

“This is a pivotal time for so many young professionals because the world is changing right before our eyes,” said Amanda Wittstrom-Higgins, founder of Dream Big Darling. “We want to help them sharpen their skills and put their best foot forward.”

The June 3 session, "Building a Better Future — Mastering the Hiring Process," features keynote speaker Wine Business Monthly Founder Erin Kirschenmann who will address the employer’s market and how to appeal to hiring managers through effective self-marketing.