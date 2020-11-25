County Lines: Murder charge upheld against Santa Maria woman accused of killing, dismembering man

SANTA MARIA
Murder charge upheld against Santa Maria woman accused of killing, dismembering man
A murder charge and three enhancements were upheld Friday against a Santa Maria woman accused of killing a 53-year-old man and tossing his dismembered remains into a Nipomo golf course pond in 2018.
Judge John McGregor determined there was enough evidence to uphold the charge against Kimberly Machleit, 35, during a preliminary hearing at Superior Court in Santa Maria.
Additionally, Machleit is accused of three enhancements, including using a firearm in the commission of a felony. She pleaded not guilty to all charges.
Machleit is accused of killing and dismembering Joseph Martin Govey of Santa Maria in December 2018 before dumping his remains in a pond at the Blacklake Golf Resort in Nipomo. He was identified following Machleit's arrest on Sept. 24, according to a Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman.
Investigators determined that Govey died from a gunshot wound, according to Deputy District Attorney Madison Whitmore.
Two other defendants are included in the case: Benjamin Mersai, 33, of Grover Beach, who is charged with murder, accessory to murder and an enhancement; and Donald Anderson, 37, of Santa Maria who is charged with accessory to murder. Both have pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Macheit appears for another hearing at 8:30 a.m. Dec. 3 in Santa Maria.
SANTA MARIA
Vehicle strikes 3 farmworkers in field near landfill; minor injuries reported
Three female farmworkers received minor injuries after a Ford Ranger went off the road and struck them in a field near the Santa Maria Regional Landfill on Tuesday.
The incident was reported at 1:10 p.m. in the 1900 block of Philbric Road, near a dirt road located less than a mile southwest of the landfill, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Ben Smith.
The collision occurred when the truck lost traction while driving down the dirt road and went into a ditch, striking the three females who were not identified.
None of the farmworkers were admitted to the hospital, although one worker complained of pain to the elbow while the other two received minor head, neck and back injuries, according to Smith.
The driver, who was not identified, wasn't cited but is considered at fault in the collision, Smith said.
LOS PADRES NATIONAL FOREST
Los Padres suspends virtual services for Thanksgiving
Since March, Los Padres National Forest offices have been closed to the public for health and safety reasons related to COVID-19, although visitor information specialists at the forest supervisor's office as well as each ranger district office have been responding to phone and email inquiries and providing virtual services to the public.
Virtual public services will continue until it is safe to resume office operations, a Los Padres National Forest spokeswoman said.
For more information, call the forest supervisor's office in Goleta at 805-865-0416 or the Santa Lucia District Office in Santa Maria at 805-448-6487 or visit www.fs.usda.gov/lpnf, where information about forest conditions and closures is available.
