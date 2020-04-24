County Lines: Multiple vehicles catch fire in driveway on North Bradley Road

SANTA MARIA
Multiple vehicles catch fire in driveway on North Bradley Road
Santa Maria firefighters on Friday responded to multiple vehicle fires that extended to a residence on North Bradley Road.
The fires were reported shortly before 2 a.m. in the 1000 block of North Bradley Road, according to Santa Maria Police Sgt. Paul Flores.
Upon arrival, firefighters discovered that multiple vehicles were on fire in the driveway and that the flames had extended to the house.
A Santa Maria Police patrol unit, several Santa Maria fire engines and a fire truck, a battalion commander and an American Medical Response ambulance responded to the scene.
The cause of the fires remain under investigation.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Solvang Theaterfest welcomes new executive director Scott Coe
The Solvang Theaterfest board of directors has named Scott Coe as its new executive director, replacing outgoing executive director Mary Ann Norbom. Coe assumes his role as of April 25.
According to the Theaterfest, Coe brings to the position a background in journalism, and experience as the chief marketing officer at CoastHills Credit Union for 15 years where he also led its foundation in fundraising efforts to support community nonprofits and schools. He has served on the board of directors of the Santa Barbara County Foodbank, Lompoc Hospital Foundation, Lompoc Mission Golf Club and the Marian Foundation.
Norbom, who served as the executive director of the Solvang Theaterfest since 2017, was responsible for helping the nonprofit meet its strategic goals, while expanding relationships in the community.
"Mary Ann’s skills, experience, and dedication have moved the Solvang Festival Theater forward as the community’s premier entertainment venue," the Theaterfest said in a statement.
Norbom will remain in the community as a Solvang Festival Theater supporter.
Solvang Theaterfest is located at 433 Second St. For more information, visit https://www.solvangfestivaltheater.org/ or email info@solvangtheaterfest.org.
LOMPOC
City seeking input on new playground, fitness equipment at Beattie Park
The city of Lompoc is seeking input from the community regarding a new playground and fitness area that is slated to be constructed at Beattie Park.
Community members are encouraged by the city to review detailed information on two different options for the park, then participate in a survey to provide feedback on the choices.
The information is available on a Beattie Park Playground and Fitness Equipment Project webpage at: https://www.cityoflompoc.com/government/departments/recreation/beattie-park-playground-and-fitness-equipment-project/-fsiteid-1.
The website includes photos of the features for both options, as well as virtual video tours.
City staff will use feedback from the survey to help select the best park project choice for the community, according to the city. The survey will remain open through Friday, May 1.
Beattie Park’s playground and fitness equipment will be funded by California Proposition 68 and Community Development Block Grant funding, according to the city.
Beattie Park, which spans 50 acres, is located at East Olive Avenue and South Fifth Street. The old playground equipment at the park was removed in July 2019 after it was deemed unsafe.
For more information on the project and/or survey, call the Lompoc Recreation Division at 805-875-8095.
