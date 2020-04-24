County Lines: Multiple vehicles catch fire in driveway on North Bradley Road

The city of Lompoc is seeking input from the community regarding a new playground and fitness area that is slated to be constructed at Beattie Park.

Community members are encouraged by the city to review detailed information on two different options for the park, then participate in a survey to provide feedback on the choices.

The information is available on a Beattie Park Playground and Fitness Equipment Project webpage at: https://www.cityoflompoc.com/government/departments/recreation/beattie-park-playground-and-fitness-equipment-project/-fsiteid-1.

The website includes photos of the features for both options, as well as virtual video tours.

City staff will use feedback from the survey to help select the best park project choice for the community, according to the city. The survey will remain open through Friday, May 1.

Beattie Park’s playground and fitness equipment will be funded by California Proposition 68 and Community Development Block Grant funding, according to the city.