SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Multiple vegetation fires reported south of Clark Avenue, near Orcutt
Crews have stopped forward progress on multiple vegetation fires that broke out Thursday near the intersection of Highway 1 and Highway 135, south of Clark Avenue.
The fires were reported at 1:24 p.m. near Orcutt, according to Santa Barbara County Fire spokesman Mike Eliason.
Eliason said the main fire was approximately 5 acres and burning in a grass field. Several smaller fires dotted the roadside near the intersection and Solomon Road, Eliason added.
In addition to County Fire personnel, the Santa Maria Fire Department, Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office and an air unit responded to the incident. Crews were aided by a private water tender that was used on the main fire, according to Eliason.
Traffic was being diverted around the area of the fire, where crews were working, according to sheriff's officials, who had asked drivers to avoid the area.
Eliason said no structures were threatened and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
SANTA MARIA
Outdoor recreation program receives grant funding
The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department was awarded more than $500,000 in grant funding for its Santa Maria Outdoor Recreation Experience program, aka SMORE.
"This $589,000 grant will allow the department to provide unique opportunities for outdoor and nature education, leadership development and growth and stewardship of our public lands all while having fun experiences for youth, adults and seniors in our community," said Dennis Smitherman, recreation services manager.
Among other things, the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department operates Los Flores Ranch Park, located at 6271 Dominion Road, where families can learn about the environment and land preservation while recreating. The site includes over 8 miles of hiking trails.
California State Parks is providing the funding to selected communities to help advance the Outdoor Access for All initiative championed by Gov. Gavin Newsom and his wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom. The initiative aims to expand outdoor access to all Californians through focused investments in open space infrastructure and outdoor programming, with a focus on expanding access to undeserved communities.
"There was $167.78 million requested and $57 million awarded, showing that this grant was highly competitive, and the department staff are excited to offer unique outdoor adventures," Smitherman said.
Questions can be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Cottage Urgent Care of Santa Maria, Buellton offering $35 sports physical exams
Central Coast Cottage Urgent Care locations now are offering a reduced rate on physical exams for students in preparation for next year's sports seasons that typically call for a complete health clearance.
To help students meet the requirement, Cottage Urgent Care in Buellton, Santa Maria and Goleta are offering $35 exams. Of the 12 total participating clinic locations, San Luis Obispo, Ventura, Oxnard and Camarillo are included.
Board-certified nurse practitioners and physician assistants will examine joints and reflexes, review student medical history and note any recent health changes and concerns.
A precautionary check for Type 1 diabetes also will be conducted as symptoms associated can seem normal and harmless for athletes engaged in rigorous training, according to clinicians. Symptoms of Type 1 diabetes include being overly thirsty, hungry and tired.
Cottage Urgent Care locations are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., 365 days a year. Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome.
For appointments and more information, visit cottagehealth.org/urgentcare.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Old Santa Ynez Day parade, rodeo events slated for June 25, 26
Santa Ynez will celebrate its 140th anniversary the weekend of June 25-26 with events that include Old Santa Ynez Day and the third annual Old Santa Ynez Days rodeo.
Old Santa Ynez Day will be held at Sagunto and Faraday streets from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 25, and will feature a town parade, a petting zoo, kid-friendly activities, food and beverage vendors, and live music. A fancy boot contest and street line dancing is also slated to take place.
The parade is themed "A Look Back in Time" and will march down Sagunto Street, with Joe and Alice Olla as grand marshals presiding over the anniversary celebration.
The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians is the event sponsor, and funds raised will benefit beautification projects in Santa Ynez.
The Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum, located at 3596 Sagunto St., also will offer free admission on Saturday.
On both Saturday and Sunday, a town rodeo will be held at the corner of Meadowvale Road and Highway 246.
Gates open at noon, with main events running from 2 to 6 p.m. both days.
Admission tickets can be purchased at the gate or online at www.syvrodeo.com.
For more information, visit SantaYnezChamber.org or OldSantaYnezDay.org.