SANTA MARIA
Mountain Mike's Pizza opening delayed until Monday
Mountain Mike's Pizza has pushed back its opening date from Friday to Monday, citing delays in getting the restaurant ready to operate.
Larry Beatty, who co-owns the Santa Maria franchise, said construction and other preparations for the new restaurant took longer than expected and necessitated pushing back the opening date.
The new pizzeria, located at 1729 N. Broadway, will occupy the space that used to house a Blaze Pizza location.
The restaurant will be the first Central Coast location for the pizza chain that was established 41 years ago in the San Francisco Bay area.
The next closest Mountain Mike’s Pizza to Santa Maria is in Bakersfield.
The restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
SANTA MARIA
City celebrating America Recycles Day with recycling bin giveaway
The Santa Maria Utilities Department will celebrate America Recycles Day on Saturday with a recycling bin distribution at the Santa Maria Regional Landfill.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Utilities Department will distribute 18-gallon "in-house" containers to patrons arriving at the landfill's recycling park.
Residents are encouraged to take advantage of the recycling park by dropping off any recyclable materials before stopping at the department’s distribution booth.
To ensure safe traffic flow on-site, access to the distribution booth will only be possible after entering the landfill site via the scalehouse.
A Utilities Department spokesman said the container is ideal for recycling paper, magazines, cans, glass and cardboard and fits nicely in a pantry or garage due to its convenient size.
The distribution will be limited to two containers per household.
Additionally on Friday, patrons at the landfill will receive recycled-material promotional items when they arrive at the scalehouse.
Questions may be directed to the Utilities Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 7270.
LOMPOC
Search warrant leads to arrest of 2, drug seizure
Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office officials arrested two men on suspicion of weapons and narcotics violations following a search of their Lompoc home Wednesday.
Fifty-one-year-old Kenneth H. Frederick and 34-year-old John T. Hamilton, both of Lompoc, were arrested after members of the Sheriff's Office Special Investigations Unit served a search warrant in the 400 block of Coronado Drive, according to Public Information Officer Raquel Zick, adding that the warrant was related to suspected narcotics sales and illegal and unlicensed cannabis activities.
Inside the home, Zick said, police located approximately 1 pound of methamphetamine, handgun ammunition, body armor, several pounds of dried and processed marijuana, packaging materials and items indicating illegal and undocumented sales.
Approximately $30,000 in cash was also seized from the residence, Zick said.
According to Zick, Frederick was detained during a nearby traffic stop pursuant to the search warrant and was subsequently arrested as a result of the items found during the search of the home.
Hamilton was initially detained during the stop but arrested after he was allegedly caught with pepper spray, she said.
Zick added that he was arrested because it's against the law for a felon to possess pepper spray.
Frederick and Hamilton were booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail.
Frederick was booked on suspicion of narcotics violations and being a felon in possession of ammunition and body armor. His bail was set at $250,000.
Hamilton was booked on suspicion of being a felon in possession of pepper spray, and his bail was set at $20,000.
BUELLTON
Planning Commission cancels Thursday’s meeting
The regular Buellton Planning Commission meeting scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 21, has been canceled because of a lack of items to discuss, said Clare Barcelona, commission secretary.
Commissioners’ next regularly scheduled meeting is set for 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, in the City Council Chambers at 140 W. Highway 246, adjacent to the Buellton Library.
For more information, contact the Buellton Planning Department at 805-688-7474 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.