SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Motorcyclist dead after crash near Vandenberg Space Force Base
A multivehicle crash on Thursday left a motorcyclist dead and an SUV driver with minor injuries near Vandenberg Space Force Base, according to Santa Barbara County Fire.
Crews responded at 7:49 a.m. to reports of a crash on Highway 1 that involved a GMC Yukon, Lincoln Navigator, Jeep Cherokee, Subaru Legacy and a Aprilia Tuono motorcycle.
Officials located the motorcycle driver, who was deceased, 40 feet over the side of the road. The identity of the driver has yet to be released.
The driver of the GMC Yukon — identified by the California Highway Patrol as 21-year-old Natalia Mesa of Santa Maria — was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center, a spokesman said.
Initially Mesa's injuries were believed to have been life-threatening but were later described as minor by CHP officials.
According to the CHP, the crash occurred when Mesa's GMC Yukon veered from the southbound lane to the northbound lane, colliding with the motorcyclist head-on, according to the California Highway Patrol. The Lincoln Navigator, Jeep Cherokee and Subaru Legacy were struck with debris or swerved to avoid the crash, and those drivers were left uninjured.
While the collision is still under investigation, officers at this time do not believe that alcohol or drugs were a factor and no arrests have been made.
Highway 1 was shut down between Vandenberg's Main Gate and the South Y for over four hours after the crash.
SANTA MARIA
Female bicyclist dead after fatal collision on Main Street
A female bicyclist succumbed to her injuries after a fatal traffic collision Monday on Main Street.
According to the Santa Maria Police Department, officers responded to the collision at 5:07 a.m. in the 1300 block of West Main Street. Upon arrival, they located the 38-year-old cyclist, who was in the roadway with critical injuries.
No further details were released about the circumstances of the crash.
The victim, who was not identified, was flown to a local hospital where she later died, officials said.
According to the police, drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor at this time, although the investigation is ongoing.
SANTA YNEZ
Stuart C. Gildred Family YMCA names Kathryn Thompson branch executive director
Stuart C. Gildred YMCA has promoted Regional Wellness Director Kathryn Thompson to branch executive director.
Thompson, who was born and raised on the Central Coast, began her career with Santa Barbara County YMCAs in 2019 at the Lompoc branch, and in 2020 joined the Stuart C. Gildred family branch located in Santa Ynez.
Thompson, who took over the role in May, said she is thrilled to have the privilege to continue working in her community.
"I’m so fortunate to be a part of such a special community — the Valley is an exceptional place with a wonderful YMCA," she said. "Please stop by and say 'hi.'"
For more information about the YMCA and membership options, visit ciymca.org or call 805-686-2037.
SOLVANG
Library hosting weekly activities through August
The Solvang Library will host community activities through August that include weekly storytimes, a book club for kids and a support group.
Starting Aug. 1, outdoor storytime for babies, toddlers and preschoolers will be held at 10:30 a.m. every Wednesday under the sycamore tree on the front lawn of the Solvang Library.
Space is limited and reservations can be made at engagedpatrons.org. Attendees are invited to bring a blanket.
At 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, the support group "Memory, Coffee and Compassion" will be hosted by certified dementia practitioner Lauren Mahakian, who is an educator and founder/CEO of Family Connect Memory Care. The group is for those dealing with memory issues and cognitive disorders. The meeting will be held outdoors on the Solvang Library patio.
Reservations can be made at engagedpatrons.org.
At 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17 and Aug. 31, an online book club for kids ages 8 to 11 will be hosted by library staff.
The August book is "Roll With It" by Jamie Sumner.
The story is about a girl named Ellie, who tells it like it is, which surprises some people who see a kid in a wheelchair and think she’s going to be all sunshine and cuddles. The thing is, Ellie has big dreams: She might be eating Stouffer’s for dinner, but one day she’s going to be a professional baker. But when Ellie and her mom move so they can help take care of her ailing grandpa, Ellie has to start all over again in a new town at a new school.
To register for the group, go to engagedpatrons.org. The first 10 readers to register will receive a free copy of the book.