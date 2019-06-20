Santa Maria
Motorcyclist killed Saturday was Louisiana man
A motorcyclist who died Saturday in a crash on North Broadway was identified as Richard Kittle, 44, of Louisiana, by the Santa Maria Police Department.
Kittle, who was reportedly in California for work, was killed when his motorcycle crashed into a semitruck-and-trailer rig on North Broadway between Preisker Lane and the Highway 101 onramp.
He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, but witnesses said he may have been speeding when his motorcycle went under the truck.
The truck driver was not injured in the crash.
That section of North Broadway was shut down for several hours while Santa Maria police investigated the crash.
Santa Barbara County
Two-vehicle collision at Harris Grade and Onstott leaves woman with moderate injuries
A woman was trapped in her vehicle and suffered moderate injuries in a two-vehicle crash about 11:25 a.m. Wednesday on Harris Grade Road.
The woman, who was not identified, was driving a Chevrolet HHR and attempting to make a left turn from Onstott Road onto Harris Grade Road when the crash occurred, said Officer Kevin McCool of the California Highway Patrol's Buellton Area Office.
Another vehicle southbound on Harris Grade Road was preparing to turn left onto Onstott and blocked the woman's view of an oncoming Honda Civic, McCool said.
As she pulled out, her HHR was struck by the Civic.
It took rescuers about 15 minutes to extricate the woman from her vehicle, said Mike Eliason, spokesman for Santa Barbara County Fire Department, which responded with units from Lompoc Fire Department.
The woman may have suffered a broken clavicle and was taken by American Medical Response ambulance to Lompoc Valley Medical Center for treatment, McCool said.
Eliason said the man driving the Honda sedan suffered minor injuries in the crash that blocked Harris Grade Road for about half an hour.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation by the Buellton Area Office of the California Highway Patrol.
Santa Barbara County
Identity released for man killed in Buellton crash Saturday
The identity of the man killed in a two-vehicle crash early Saturday in Buellton has been released by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.
Pietro Boumpensiero, 79, of Templeton suffered injuries that later proved fatal when his vehicle and another one collided about 5 a.m. at the southbound Highway 101 offramp to Avenue of the Flags.
The impact caused both vehicles to overturn, with one coming to rest lying on its side in the middle of the offramp and the other on its roof in the grass, the California Highway Patrol said.
Boumpensiero was transported to a hospital, where he later died.
The CHP is still investigating the crash, and officers asked anyone with information about the collision to call the Buellton Area Office at 805-688-5551.