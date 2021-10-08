SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Motorcyclist killed in 4-vehicle collision near Hwy 1 and Brown Road
A motorcyclist was killed and several other people sustained injuries in a four-vehicle collision Friday near the intersection of Brown Road and Highway 1, according to officials.
The motorcyclist was not identified.
Several emergency units responded to the vehicle collision reported shortly after 8:30 a.m. just south of the intersection, which is nearly 6 miles west of Santa Maria, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.
No extrication was required, although several other people involved in the collision sustained minor injuries, according to Bertucelli.
The north- and southbound lanes of Highway 1 that were closed near the collision reopened at 12:30 p.m., according to Caltrans.
California Highway Patrol and Guadalupe Fire Department units also responded to the collision.
SANTA MARIA
Judge upholds murder charges in West El Camino Street shooting death
A judge Friday ruled there was sufficient evidence to uphold murder charges following a three-day preliminary hearing for a Lompoc man accused of shooting 35-year-old Kevin Najarro after a game of dice on West El Camino Street in January.
Superior Court Judge Patricia Kelly confirmed charges of murder and possession of a firearm by a felon and an enhancement against Robert Molina, 36, of Lompoc who is accused of killing Najarro in a garage located in the 900 block of West El Camino Street shortly before 7:30 p.m. Jan. 2.
The case now will proceed to trial, with a date yet to be determined.
During the preliminary hearing, Deputy District Attorney Alexander Harrison presented evidence that included a dismantled .22 revolver allegedly seized from an apartment in the 200 block of North Depot Street, where Molina was arrested on Jan. 4, and surveillance camera footage showing Molina attempting to cover his face as he fled the scene of the shooting.
Additionally, Harrison cited the low standard of proof in a preliminary hearing, or a preponderance of evidence, as opposed to a reasonable doubt standard needed to prove guilt in a jury trial.
Brian Carroll, Molina's attorney, argued there was no evidence of shell casings, Molina's DNA and fingerprints, gunshot residue, information on social media or his cellphone that connected his client to the scene.
In addition, Carroll questioned the validity of the eyewitness statements made to Santa Maria Police after the shooting.
"I think the idea of someone shooting someone who is an adult over Pokemon cards is just ludicrous," said Carroll, adding Molina fled the scene because he didn't want to get shot. "This is a place where drugs are used."
The case is scheduled for an arraignment on information at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 20 in Department 6 of Superior Court in Santa Maria.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Person behaving 'erratically' rescued near Cold Spring Bridge
One person was recovered in a rescue operation Thursday near the Cold Spring Bridge, according to a sheriff's spokeswoman.
Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputies responded to a call of a person who was climbing the hillside below the bridge and behaving "erratically" shortly after 1 p.m., according to spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
The person, who was not identified, was rescued without injury and will be connected with mental health services, according to Zick.
Additional responders included personnel from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, American Medical Response and County Search and Rescue team.