SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
More than $1M worth of cannabis product seized in Lompoc-area bust
More than $1 million worth of cannabis and cannabis-related products was seized from a Lompoc-area cultivator Monday by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.
The commercial cannabis cultivation business was located on a 102-acre parcel off Cebada Canyon Road.
A search warrant was executed at the property after an investigation by the Sheriff’s Office concluded that the business had obtained provisional cannabis licenses from the state through fraudulent means, the Sheriff’s Office reported.
Eli Sheiman and Mariette Wingard are both facing felony charges of illegal cultivation of marijuana, falsifying public records or documents and conspiracy.
As part of the investigation, which is ongoing, search warrants also were executed in Los Angeles County. The Los Angeles County warrants yielded evidence in the Santa Barbara County investigation, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The investigation is being led by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Bureau’s Cannabis Compliance Team, with assistance from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office.
The Santa Barbara County Cannabis Compliance Team was founded in June 2018 and consists of personnel from many disciplines within a variety of county departments. The team primarily focuses on unlicensed and illegal cannabis operations within the county and the safety of the public.
For information on local cannabis permitting and licensing, visit cannabis.countyofsb.org.
LOMPOC
Teen injured in Monday night shooting
A teenager was injured in a shooting Monday night in Lompoc, and the Lompoc Police Department is seeking information about the incident from the public.
Police reportedly responded around 9 p.m. to the 700 block of North E Street, where they located a teenager who had suffered a single gunshot wound.
The victim was transported to the Lompoc Valley Medical Center emergency room with nonlife-threatening injuries, according to the Lompoc Police Department.
The incident is under investigation and anyone with information is encouraged by the Lompoc Police Department to contact its detective bureau at 805-875-8120.
GUADALUPE
Christmas parade winners announced
The winners of the annual Kiwanis Club of Guadalupe's annual Christmas parade were announced Tuesday.
The winners were:
- First Place — Folklorico El Padrecito
- Second Place — Ballet Folklorico Corazon de la Costa
- Third Place — Guadalupe Hardware
The parade, organized by Kiwanis for over 20 years, featured more than two dozen entries.